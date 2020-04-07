Last week the city of New Braunfels announced that it would close its city parks starting Thursday through the Easter Weekend.
On Tuesday morning Governor Greg Abbott announced that state parks and historic sites would be closed starting tomorrow and stay that way until the governor says otherwise.
Comal County, are you listening?
Comal County officials have been slower to react to the pandemic than the city, the state and some of its surrounding neighbors, but the time for hemming and hawing to find some sort of balance has passed.
The worst case scenario for closing the parks is that some people are disappointed because they can’t do the type of thing that federal and state health officials have explicitly asked them not to do.
The worst case scenario for leaving them open is that people gather, spread the virus, then leave those places and go to communities through this county and beyond.
Then, in a week or two, we’ve got park visitors creating new hotspots at the same time public health officials are trying to get a handle on the size and scope of the local outbreak.
There is simply no sensible reason to leave the parks open for the public over the Easter holiday because the public should be staying home unless they’re conducting essential business.
With so many other parks around the area wisely already closed, Comal County might find itself overrun by outsiders who are looking to take advantage of an opportunity to ignore the orders designed to protect public health.
The county can help prevent that, but that requires them to act. They should do so quickly.
