As uncertainty continues to hover around the possibility of holding the 2020 football season as previously planned, the University Interscholastic League has taken steps to allow fans the opportunity to keep up with their favorite high school teams from the comfort of their couch.
On Wednesday, the UIL temporarily suspended its ban on live broadcasts of football games on Friday nights, which opens the door for school districts to stream contests via television or online. The effects of COVID-19 led to the rule change, which will only be allowed this season.
“I do believe this is the time for us to stand down on our Friday night broadcast rule,” UIL Executive Director Charles Breithaupt said Wednesday. “It’s not permanent. It’s just a one-time venture because we know this — there will be many people who stay away because they are fearful, particularly the elderly and our senior citizens. We want to give them a chance to see the games based on what the local district allows.”
Both school districts involved in each weekly game will have to agree on the parameters of the broadcast, whether they be handled by a third party or members of the schools themselves.
Of course, the move is contingent upon the upcoming season taking place as scheduled. Breithaupt said the UIL hopes to be able to allow full attendance at all previously-scheduled gridiron contests this fall, but he still needs the go-ahead from Governor Greg Abbott, as well as the Texas Education Agency (TEA).
“We are not clear yet on what the governor will allow,” Breithaupt said. “We will wait and see what he says. We believe this gives local districts the chance to go out there and negotiate something on their own or do a student broadcast back to their local community.”
The 2020 high school varsity football season is slated to begin on Friday, Aug. 28 for area UIL schools.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.