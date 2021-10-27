Comal County’s law enforcement and justice departments won convictions of three child sex offenders in three days — and sentences binding them to stints in Texas prisons.
On Monday, Billy Don Martin, headed to trial on five felony child indecency-sexual contact indictments, submitted guilty pleas on four charges in Judge Dib Waldrip’s 433rd District Court.
On Tuesday, Waldrip accepted a plea from Eusebio Martinez-Rodriguez, facing another trial after his 2020 mistrial on charges of continuous sexual abuse of a child under the age of 14.
Both convicted felons reached agreements that could lead to punishments for second-degree felonies — between 2 and 20 years in prison and fines not exceeding $10,000 for each charge.
And Wednesday, in the first criminal in-person jury trial held under new 466th District Court Judge Stephanie Bascon, seven guilty verdicts were rendered against Rainon Forrest Eaves, who was on trial for two counts charging indecency with a child-sexual contact and eight counts of sexual assault of a child — all second-degree felonies.
Eaves was convicted on both indecency charges and five of the eight assault charges. The jury, selected Tuesday, heard testimony from three witnesses before members went into deliberations at 11 a.m. Wednesday, reaching verdicts just before 5:30 p.m. It will hear evidence in the sentencing phase for Eaves, 25, of Canyon Lake, beginning at 8:30 a.m. Thursday.
The first month
Comal County resumed in-person jury trials earlier this month after COVID-19 halted criminal and civil trials in March 2020. Criminal District Attorney Jennifer Tharp said since the last live criminal trial on March 9, 2020, her office conducted business as usual.
The same members of a Comal County grand jury remained in place for almost a year, issuing more than 1,000 indictments that the DA’s office slated for pre-trial proceedings via Zoom.
Cases involving Chief Felony Prosecutor Sammy McCrary, Chief Civil Prosecutor Jessica Frazier, Chief Misdemeanor Prosecutor Jacqueline Doyer and Assistant District Attorneys Lauren Cole, Daniel Floyd, Allison Buess and Shelby Griffin resulted in convictions of several individuals now residing in Texas Department of Criminal Justice facilities.
By the end of September, a month with 613 more indictments, Tharp proclaimed her office was ready for several live trials — including those involving Martin, Martinez-Rodriguez and Eaves.
In 2020, Bruce Boyer, 22nd District Court justice filling in for 207th District Court Judge Jack Robison, granted defense attorney Alfonso Cabanas’ request for a mistrial for Martinez-Rodriguez, now 69, facing a new trial for continuous sexual abuse of a child under 14.
Martinez-Rodriguez’s indictment alleged he “committed two or more acts” against the girl, a grandniece, between “on or about the 24th day of July 2010 through on or about the 24th day of July 2012,” when she was between the ages of 5 and 7.
After the first trial Cabanas, the San Antonio attorney appointed to represent Martinez-Rodriguez, said “definitely more than two jurors” believed that his client was not guilty. Robison, excusing himself for a medical procedure, asked jurors to reexamine evidence in the case, but after several questions, the panel couldn’t reach a unanimous verdict.
McCrary and Tharp and won a new indictment on the same charge, a first-degree felony with a possible sentence of between 5 to 99 years to life in prison. Martinez-Rodriguez opted to avoid spending the rest of his life in prison with guilty plea this week.
In 2019 Martin, also now 69, was indicted on four counts of indecency with a child-sexual contact and one count of continuous sexual abuse of a young child, listed on separate dates and months during 2013. Eaves, indicted in 2020, is in court answering charges stemming from incidents in March through June earlier that year.
Indictments released
Tharp recently announced the following grand jury indictments, handed up Oct. 13. Each defendant is considered innocent until proven guilty in a court of law:
- n William Travis Reagan — Repeated violation of a protective order
- n George Thomas Scarbrough —Theft between $2,500 and $30,000; Unauthorized use of a motor vehicle
- n Kalib Batdorf — Theft between $30,000 and $150,000
- n Halie Michelle Smith — Fraudulent claim of lottery prize valued between $200 and $10,000
- n Delfina Spiller — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams
- n Julius Dion Hudson, Jr. — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
- n Gregory Jordan Robles — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
- n Erik David Dallenbach — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
- n David-Scott Keaton Wallace — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
- n Johnny Ray Pierce — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram, two counts
- n Garrett Ray Benjamin Hare — Obstruction or retaliation, four counts
- n Connor Dietrich Williams — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 1 and 4 grams
- n Grams Virginia Ann Izzo — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
- n Nathanial Ryan Ward — Failure to comply with sex offender registration requirements
- n Angela Denise Schnedler — Driving while intoxicated, third offense or more
- n James Jerod Brown — Driving while intoxicated with a child passenger
- n Seth Parker Dunivan — Evading arrest or detention with a motor vehicle
- n Daniel Lewis Becker — Driving while intoxicated, third offense or more
- n Randall Edward Hooker — Theft between $30,000 and $150,000
- n Joe Anthony Cadena — Possession with intent to deliver a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams; possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
- n Andrea Claudina Reveile — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, between 4 and 200 grams
- n Julia Santos — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
- n Nathan Coleman Bunting — Possession of a controlled substance, penalty group 1, under 1 gram
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.