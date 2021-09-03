Resolute Health Hospital officials said COVID is not the only virus to be wary of this time of year.
Resolute is watching increased cases of Respiratory Syncytial Virus, which mainly infects children and babies, Resolute emergency medicine Dr. Nicole Malouf said.
RSV and other viruses such as the flu are coming sooner since more people are going outside and into places after lockdown, including children in daycares, she said.
From January 2021 to Aug. 26 so far, Resolute has seen 29 positive cases of RSV.
In January there were zero cases reported. In July, there were 22 total cases reported (a 44% positivity rate in July).
Children who presented with symptoms and were tested during this timeframe ranged in age from just a few days old to 5 years old.
The virus causes nasal congestion, causing inflammation of the upper airway of lungs. It is dangerous because it makes it harder to breathe and sometimes babies need supplemental oxygen.
Children with symptoms tested for RSV from January to July ranged in age from a few weeks old to five years old.
“It’s most scary for the newborns and the babies,” Malouf said. “At that point of their life they only breathe through their nose, it gets very difficult at that level of congestion and everything clogs up so it’s hard to sleep at night. They eat through a bottle and breathe through their nose so they don’t eat and drink as much and get dehydrated.”
Most patients with RSV are otherwise healthy and go home from the ER, said Resolute trauma program manager Brittany Ray, RN.
Malouf said parents should look out for RSV by checking to see if their child or baby has a fever, cough, nasal congestion and or trouble breathing.
They can check breathing problems by seeing if their nose is flaring or lifting their shirt and seeing if they are struggling or grunting.
“It doesn’t look like normal breathing, they use all these other parts of their bodies to help breathe,” Malouf said. “You have to be on the lookout for these signs to look for because they can’t physically tell us.”
If there are signs, take them to their pediatrician, urgent care or ER and call ahead to see if they test for RSV.
Resolute checks for viruses such as RSV, bronchitis and the flu, which are respiratory and like to “travel together.”
“When you’re fighting RSV your immune system is already weakened,” Malouf said. “For younger age groups or those not fully up to date on other vaccines, it can set them up to get viruses which travel in packs and set them up to get a couple other respiratory viruses.”
The younger the patient or the more medical problems they have, the more likely they require admission and in some cases need life support.
Some of these patients were hospitalized in NICU or transferred to other pediatric hospitals and PICU at Resolute’s sister facility, North Central Baptist Hospital in San Antonio, Ray said.
Adults are the least likely to be infected and be seriously ill, but adults need to be wary of spreading it.
“In general, it is very rare that we test adults for RSV as it presents as a common cold for most adults, which is why it is so easily transmitted to babies by adults who think they just have ‘allergies’ or something that isn’t contagious,” Ray said in an email. “Unfortunately, they can then expose newborns and young children to the virus when they visit family and friends.”
Catching on with Covid
Typically viruses such as RSV and the flu uptick around wintertime during the holidays when people are inside in close contact.
As the mask mandate was lifted in Texas, children were more likely to get infected with RSV, Malouf said.
“Things had closed down and we were not around together as much,” Malouf said. “Now we’re seeing that now that businesses opened back up like daycares, we’re seeing it transmitted now. It’s more prominent now that the mask policies have loosened up as well, masks delayed the transition as well with people wearing masks up until recently.”
The CDC recently issued recommendations Tuesday that vaccinated and unvaccinated people should wear masks in areas of high COVID-19 rates.
Yet local governments including Texas’ state governor have resisted mask mandates. Under Gov. Greg Abbott, governmental entities can not issue mask mandates.
As COVID numbers continue to climb and masks are worn or resisted, Malouf predicts a spike in other viruses as well.
“It will hit us all at the same time including COVID, Flu A and B, and an increase in cases of RSV,” Malouf said. “Basically I feel like the season that typically is in the winter season has started early, there will be some point where it peaks and there are increased cases over the winter. We’re seeing the tip of the iceberg.”
