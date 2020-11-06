Comal County recorded its 122nd COVID-19 death since the pandemic began, and its second of the week on Friday.
Health officials said the death, a New Braunfels woman in her 90s, happened recently.
On Wednesday, Nov. 4, the county added its 121st death, a New Braunfels man in his 80s who died in a city hospital on Oct. 30.
The two deaths were the first the county has added to its data since Oct. 9.
New cases
County health officials added 28 new cases of the disease on Friday as well as nine backlogged cases. The cases take the county's total to 3,918 since the pandemic arrived locally in March. Of the new cases, 22 are probable and six are confirmed.
The county also recorded an additional 25 COVID-19 recoveries, taking its total to 3,623.
The county now has 173 active COVID-19 cases with four of those patients hospitalized. The county's active case count has climbed by 42 since the start of the week.
County hospitals reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients on Friday with three in intensive care and one on a ventilator. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents; likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
As of Friday morning, Public Health has received reports of 30,425 tests with 2,927 confirmed cases, 989 probable cases and two suspect cases.
The seven-day positivity rate for Friday in Comal County is 7.79% — down from 8.75% recorded on Thursday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
Elsewhere
Texas
AUSTIN — The U.S. Department of Defense deployed three Air Force medical teams to El Paso on Friday to help fight the surging coronavirus in the region, Texas Gov. Greg Abbott said.
The teams were expected to arrive in El Paso by the weekend, according to Seth Christensen, chief of media and communications for the Texas Department of Emergency Management.
El Paso joins a list of 10 other cities, including Houston, San Antonio and multiple cities in the Rio Grande Valley region, to receive aid from the Department of Defense at the request of Texas officials, Christensen said. Hidalgo County, in the Rio Grande Valley region, reported more that 600 deaths in July— more than the Houston area, which has five times the population.
The Air Force teams consist of 20 military medical providers each and provide support for three El Paso hospitals, Abbott said. According to Army officials, the approximately 60 medical providers will come from Joint Base San Antonio-Lackland in Texas; Eglin Air Force Base in Florida; Keesler Air Force Base in Mississippi; Joint Base Andrews in Maryland, and elsewhere.
“Our ongoing partnership with the federal government is crucial to our efforts in reducing COVID-19 hospitalizations in El Paso,” Abbot said in a statement.
El Paso recorded 1,300 new COVID-19 cases Friday, bringing the total active cases to 23,702. Eighteen new coronavirus deaths were also reported. The El Paso-area's spike in coronavirus infections has formed a significant part of the upward trend in COVID-19 cases statewide, even though the metro area of more than 800,000 is a fraction of the state's population of nearly 30 million.
But combining it with the population of twin city Ciudad Juarez, just across the border in Mexico, makes it home to 3 million people. Many people cross the border daily for work, shopping and to see family. Officials on both sides of the border have asked people to limit interactions to slow the spread of COVID-19.
El Paso County Judge Ricardo Samaniego, the county’s top elected official, ordered a two-week shutdown of nonessential activities late last week. The Texas Attorney General’s Office and a group of restaurant operators have asked a judge for a temporary injunction to stop the restrictions.
Greece
ATHENS — Cars streamed out of Athens and long lines formed at retail stores on Friday, the last day before Greece goes into a second nationwide lockdown for three weeks.
Greece announced 2,448 coronavirus cases and 14 deaths on Friday. All retail stores except those selling essential items such as food, medication and fuel will be shut.
In Thessaloniki, which went into lockdown earlier this week, about 200 people gathered to protest the measures, shouting slogans and throwing eggs at police and journalists. Clashes broke out with riot police, who responded with tear gas and percussion grenades.
Greece’s confirmed total stands at 52,254 cases and 715 deaths.
Pakistan
ISLAMABAD — Pakistani authorities will impose a mini-lockdown in selected areas of major cities, sealing off hot spots to contain the rising coronavirus.
The government says the restrictions will start Saturday. Indoor weddings will be banned but outdoor gatherings will be allowed if guests adhere to social distancing rules.
Authorities will fine those not wearing masks and violating social distancing rules.
The development comes hours after Pakistan reported 1,376 new cases and 30 deaths from the coronavirus on Friday.
The country has registered 340,251 confirmed cases and 6,923 deaths since February.
Poland
WARSAW — Poland registered 27,100 new coronavirus cases and a record 445 deaths on Friday. It’s using a soccer stadium as a field hospital.
The first patient was brought to a temporary COVID-19 hospital at Warsaw’s National Stadium, offering 300 beds with a capacity of some 1,200.
The giant stadium was built for the EURO 2012 soccer championships. It’s served as a conference center and concert hall, but never as a hospital.
Most positive cases were in southern Poland and in the Warsaw province, among the nearly 83,000 daily tests.
According to the Health Ministry, Poland has nearly 494,000 cases and 7,287 confirmed deaths in a nation of 38 million.
Germany
BERLIN — Germany’s health minister has warned of hard times ahead unless the country can “break” the rising trajectory of coronavirus cases.
Jens Spahn told lawmakers in Parliament on Friday that “the situation is serious,” noting that the number of COVID-19 patients being treated in the country’s intensive care units has doubled in the last 10 days.
“As of today the health system can cope with this,” he said. “But a doubling every 10 days is something the best health system in the world can’t cope with in the long term.”
Germany’s disease control agency reported a new record of over 21,500 confirmed infections in the country in the past day, and 166 further deaths.
Laboratories in Germany are also warning that they are reaching capacity, and urging stricter criteria for which people can be tested.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
