Comal County added another 74 COVID-19 cases on Wednesday morning as the number of residents being treated for the virus in hospitals continued to climb.
The county now has 636 active cases of COVID-19 with 43 patients hospitalized. According to the county, three of those patients are in their 30s, six are in their 40s, seven are in their 50s, 11 are in their 60s, 11 are in their 70s and five are in their 80s.
The newest cases bring the county's total to 5,134 since the pandemic arrived locally in March. Of those, 4,365 patients have recovered — including 49 additional recoveries added on Wednesday morning. There have been 133 deaths in the pandemic, with many of those coming during a summertime spike when outbreaks hit local nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
Twenty-three of the newest cases are confirmed with 51 probable. Most of the newest cases are from New Braunfels, which recorded 62 with five north of Canyon Lake, two more south of the lake, two in the Garden Ridge area and three from Bulverde/Spring Branch.
By age, the cases have nine under 20, 11 in their 20s, 25 in their 30s and 40s, 21 in their 50s and 60s and eight older than 70.
On Tuesday Comal County's Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said the rising cases aren't a surprise because of the holidays and because it mirrors similar increases across the state and nation.
"The Public Health Department would like to remind everyone of the importance of following CDC guideline of wearing a face-covering, social distancing, hand hygiene and staying home when you are sick," Fraser said. "These are simple things that we can all do to do our part in protecting ourselves and others in our community.”
County officials have been urging people to follow those guidelines in a bid to head off a repeat of the deadly summer spike and to protect local hospital capacity. Both CHRISTUS and Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels say they are ready to face the surge.
On Wednesday, local hospitals reported caring for 46 COViD-19 patients with 14 in intensive care and six on ventilators. They are caring for a mix of county and out-of-county patients and some county patients could be hospitalized outside the area, health officials have said.
For the fourth straight report, Comal County's seven-day positivity rate was above 20% — coming in at 20.47% on Wednesday.
The county has received reports of 37,995 tests conducted with 3,537 confirmed, 1,593 probable and four suspect cases.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.
Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
