Local vet offices are packed with new patients picked up during the pandemic when many were stuck at home and wanting a furry friend.
Many offices are seeing an influx in new patients who may be first-time pet owners.
Chisholm Trail Vet Clinic vet technician Angel Wolfe said they are always busy, and even more so now.
“We were able to see them more consistently because they were working from home and we were able to just come in as they needed for their pets.”
She said their busiest time was when the first stimulus checks went out, since people could cover adoption fees and medical expenses.
“It kind of died down after the initial wave of stimulus checks happened because that’s when we saw the biggest increase in things was when the first wave of stimulus happened — and then the second wave,” Wolfe said. “We’re always busy.”
Paws and Patience
Chisholm Trail has four examination rooms and one used for ultrasounds.
The amount of patients daily depends on how many doctors are working and how many emergencies there are on top of already “fully booked appointments,” Wolfe said.
Not doing curbside services was another reason they remained busy, allowing people to come in directly to a sanitized exam room unless the office was at capacity.
When the pandemic hit, Animal Medical Center of New Braunfels only did curbside for about a year.
Yet they remained busy, averaging about 100 new patients a month and seeing about 60 to 75 appointments a day, said Animal Medical Center of New Braunfels receptionist manager Allison Trujillo.
They have four doctors after adding two this year.
“We feel really lucky because we know there’s a lot of businesses that have gone the opposite direction since COVID,” Trujillo said. “So we definitely have seen a big growth.”
They have seen many newly adopted pets and puppies, as well as regular clients more often.
“We’ve seen a lot more client compliance,” Trujillo said. “People stay on top of their vaccinations. They’re with their pet more so they’re noticing more small things, things that maybe would have gone unnoticed if they weren’t with their pets more.”
Dr. Charlotte Dawson, doctor of veterinary medicine, said it was important owners could sit across from a doctor and have that face-to-face interaction.
Wolfe said it is similar to a parent handing off their child to a pediatrician without knowing what is happening or what to do if there is a problem.
“Having a message over the phone or being handed my pet just doesn’t give me that personalized feeling,” Dawson said. “They have not felt there has been invested time and as if they have been a part of that treatment plan or they’ve been involved with their pet.”
Both clinics are “always hiring,” with Chisholm Trail needing a vet technician. The Animal Medical Center of New Braunfels needs vet technicians, kennel technicians and receptionists.
“Just to kind of deal with the incoming patients to make sure nobody is getting too overwhelmed or pulling too long of hours,” Trujillo said.’’
Making adjustments
Now that people are returning to work, she said they see many pets with separation anxiety.
“Separation anxiety is through the roof right now because puppies and kitties and every creature in general have had access to mom and dad pretty much twenty-four seven,” Wolfe said.
At Animal Medical Center of New Braunfels, Trujillo also said preparing one’s pet for a sudden change in schedule will help with separation anxiety and prepare them for going to the vet.
If one is going back to the office, train them to be home by themselves eight hours a day, Trujillo said.
“One day all of a sudden they’re gone for most of the day, that’s a big adjustment,” Trujillo said. “You’d be scared, too. Train your pets to be on the schedule that they’re going to be on for the rest of their lives.”
Besides quality time, Wolfe said although things are getting back to normal owners should stay on top of preventative care, such as routine checkups, physical evaluations and bloodwork.
“Preventative care is always important whether we’re staying at home or not staying at home,” Wolfe said. “That’s kind of one of our biggest things is we like to be proactive with the care we provide, not reactive and wait for them to have a problem.”
Despite the pandemic, Chisholm Trail has been busy since it has grown immensely over two years with city growth and is trying to hire another vet technician, Wolfe said.
“It makes sense we are seeing an increase in growth as the entire city is growing, so definitely our team is growing with that as well pretty rapidly,” Wolfe said. “I don’t ever see that as a bad thing, because that means we’re helping pets be seen, we’re getting them taken care of and that’s always our number one priority.“
