The city of New Braunfels was founded in 1845 by German emigrants who were seeking a life with greater economic and social opportunities for their families.
Some 60 years later in 1912, Atanacio Campos, an emigrant from Mexico and a near-casualty of the Mexican Revolution, settled in New Braunfels with those same hopes and dreams. Atanacio went on to build a life in New Braunfels eventually opening a restaurant, the Monterey Café, that generations later is still owned by his family.
The children raised in New Braunfels include a grandson, Atanacio “Nacho” Campos, who not only bears his grandfather’s name, but is now a Braunfels Foundation Trust Living Legend of New Braunfels.
Atanacio “Nacho” Campos was born on Good Friday, April 15, 1949, in New Braunfels and into a family who valued family, education, hard work, and service. Nacho’s father, Victor, served in World War II and later as New Braunfels’ first Hispanic police officer. Victor and Nacho’s mother, Victoria, were uncompromising about education explaining to their children that without it, one’s career options are limited.
While in high school, Nacho worked parttime both before and after school at City Bakery. By the time graduation rolled around, Nacho was expertly baking and decorating wedding cakes. The bakery’s owner, acknowledging Nacho’s talent, made him a very nice post-graduation job offer. Mr. and Mrs. Campos, however, wanted their son to continue his education, so after graduating from New Braunfels High School, Nacho, armed with a scholarship and a work grant, left for junior college at Schreiner Military Institute in Kerrville.
After graduating with an associate degree from Schreiner, Nacho left for the University of Texas at Austin and completed his undergraduate work there with a bachelor’s degree in history. He had begun working towards his PH.D. in Latin American Studies, but the reality of limited opportunities in the academic job market of the 1970s persuaded Nacho to pivot.
Interested in the law since the fourth grade, Nacho was accepted into law school at the University of Texas. In 1979, after passing the bar exam, he earn a license to practice law, and completed a master’s degree in history at the same time.
Nacho immediately went on to open his own practice in Austin where he was involved in various civic activities including volunteering with the Austin Sesquicentennial Committee and serving on the board of the Pan American Recreation Center. In 1984, Nacho returned to New Braunfels, and understanding the volunteer culture of his hometown, promptly got involved.
Nacho Campos is well-known for the 20 years he served as a trustee on the board of the New Braunfels Utilities. When he retired from NBU in 2020, he had served as president and vice president; served on the Budget Committee, the GBRA Technical Committee, Governance Committee, Legislative Committee Personnel Policy Committee, and Facilities Master Plan Committee.
During his tenure as trustee, NBU increased its capacity in every area — adding new wastewater plants and thousands of acres-feet of water. For his service to NBU, Nacho received the Robert H. Sohn, P.E., Public Service Award that recognizes individuals whose work helps ensure and advance our community’s best interests.
As a founding member of the Headwaters at Comal non-profit organization, Nacho helped provide the vision for NBU’s conservation legacy. He was the first recipient of the “Atanacio Campos Volunteer Award” that will be given annually to a volunteer who has demonstrated a passion for being a community servant, a steward of resources, and a commitment to the Headwaters’ mission.
Besides his exemplary service to the New Braunfels Utilities and therefore the citizens of New Braunfels, Nacho has served on the City of New Braunfels’ Workforce Housing and Bond Advisory Committee, the American Public Power Association Policy Makers Council, New Braunfels Impact Fee Advisory Board, and the New Braunfels Comprehensive Plan Steering Committee. He also served for nine years as a Trustee on the Board of Schreiner University in Kerrville.
In 2020, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce honored Nacho with Honors Hall Recognition for his extraordinary civic contributions.
Nacho is married to Sarah Dixon. He has three children, Andres, Brian, and Jennifer, five grandchildren, and one great-granddaughter. He still loves to cook and bake and continues to practice law. and provides leadership in the community he loves. His civic contributions to New Braunfels have helped make real the hopes and dreams of his ancestors and of the newest wave of “settlers” coming to New Braunfels every day.
That is why Atanacio “Nacho” Campos is a Living Legend of New Braunfels.
