The number of active COVID-19 cases in Comal County fell below the 1,500 mark on Wednesday, as recoveries vastly outnumbered new cases, while the number of residents hospitalized with the virus and local hospital usage remained steady, with most of those patients unvaccinated.
County health officials reported 82 new cases and 232 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 1,426, down 150 from the previous day and 235 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 54 are confirmed and 28 are probable.
Twenty-four of the new cases, including an infant under 12 months, are people under 20, seven are in their 20s, 31 are in their 30s and 40s, 13 are in their 50s and 60s and seven were 70 and older.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 53 COVID-19 patients on Wednesday, unchanged from the previous day and up nine from a week ago, with 15 of those patients in intensive care and nine on ventilators. According to county officials, about 94% of those patients are unvaccinated.
Of Comal County’s active cases, 41 residents were hospitalized on Wednesday, up one from the previous day and 13 from a week ago.
Of those hospitalized, one patient is from age 1 to 18, three in their 30s, three in their 40s, eight in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, eight in their 70s and five older than 80.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
No deaths were reported on Wednesday. The county’s fatality count remains at 407.
According to DSHS data, 61,178 people who tested positive for the virus have died in Texas since the pandemic arrived in the state in March 2020.
The Texas Department of State Health Services counts deaths based on death certificates that list COVID-19 as the cause of death, which excludes deaths of people with COVID-19 who died of another cause.
On Tuesday, state officials reported 10,534 new confirmed cases and 2,622 new probable cases, a decrease of 6,007 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Monday, 11,658 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, a decrease of 1,315 patients a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 13.71% on Wednesday, slightly higher than Tuesday’s mark of 13.38%.
State health officials reported 801 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 76 available staffed ICU beds. The region’s hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
As of Monday, state health officials reported 8,228 available staffed hospital beds, including 357 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 17.9% of total hospital beds.
The county’s seven-day positivity molecular rate on Wednesday was 10.79%. The antigen rate was 8.63%.
On Wednesday, DSHS data showed that 70.45% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 had received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 61.7% are fully vaccinated. The statewide rates stand at 70.96% and 60.5%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 63.45% with one dose and 55.82% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12, including a third dose for anyone who is moderately to severely immunocompromised.
The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Curative COVID testing has resumed in the parking lot of New Braunfels City Hall at 550 Landa St.
Residents can book online at https://curative.com/.
The testing location operates from 8 a.m. to 5 p.m., Monday through Friday.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.