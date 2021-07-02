New Braunfels police are investigating the death of a New Mexico man who authorities said went underwater near the New Braunfels Tube Chute on Friday afternoon and failed to immediately resurface.
Police said they and the fire department were called to the area on the Comal River around 3:15 p.m. and found that lifeguards and others had pulled the man from the water and lifeguards were performing CPR.
The man, identified as Albert L. Aranda, 62, from Farmington, New Mexico, was taken to Christus Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels where he was later pronounced dead. Pct. 3 Justice of the Peace Mike Rust has ordered an autopsy.
Pending its results, the man's death is being investigated as an accidental drowning, authorities said in a statement Friday evening.
This is a breaking story that will be updated as new information becomes available.
