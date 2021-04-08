At 6 a.m. Friday, Comal County’s fifth ban on outdoor burning in unincorporated areas might just be a precursor for others during officials said could be a very long fire season.
County commissioners unanimously approved the measure after Fire Marshal Kory Klabunde warned last February’s freeze left a lot of dry tinder in fields and along roadways — and it won’t take much to set it off.
“Yesterday we reached 502 on the (Keetch-Byram Drought Index) scale after going up six points due to the heat that we're experiencing,” Klabunde said. “There’s a lot of green out there, only because it's springtime, and it’s not because we've been receiving moisture or rain.
“Our long-term forecast says we could be in for a very long spring and summer unless we get some rain.”
County Judge Sherman Krause lifted the most recent burn ban, which lasted from Jan. 29-Feb. 13, after the county’s KBDI fell below the 500-point threshold commissioners use to call for countywide burn bans. It assigns point values for forest fire potential in Texas counties, with each 100 points equivalent to an inch of dry soil depth.
Comal’s KBDI average soared another seven points Thursday, to 509, up from 483 a week ago and represented the mean between a low of 391 and 622. When commissioners approved the last ban on Jan. 28, it gave Krause permission to suspend the ban for 48 hours after some county areas received measurable precipitation — which won’t likely happen soon, Klabunde said.
Other recent bans ran from Dec. 6, 2019-Jan. 17, 2020; July 9-Sept. 6, 2020 and Oct. 9, 2020-Jan. 11 of this year. Klabunde said the brush fire potential has only increased in some county areas.
“We’ve seen some fires, especially some along roadways,” he said. “People need to be very careful.”
Sales, possession and discharge of fireworks is allowed in Comal and Guadalupe County unincorporated areas but banned in most cities, including in New Braunfels. Klabunde said he believes this spring is the driest in five years, despite seeing the combination of freezing rain, sleet, snow and ice, it didn’t total enough to quench a months-old drought.
Klabunde said the additions of new fireworks sales periods now include San Jacinto Day, which annually observes the 1836 battle that secured Texas’ independence from Mexico (April 23) and Memorial Day (May 31).
“There weren’t that many sales we saw around March 2 (Texas Independence Day) and we don’t expect to see that many for the holidays before July 4, maybe because not many people know about it,” he said.
“Low humidity and high winds — that’s all it takes,” he noted of the huge amount of vegetation now dried and brittle after the deep freeze and ripe for fires sparked by bottle rockets and finned missiles.
Klabunde cited the usual requests of residents — that barbeque pits are off the ground and have lids to contain sparks and flames used strictly for cooking purposes.
“Please be very careful with any barbeque pits or hot work outside (welding, cutting metal, grinding), with water sources nearby and spotters,” he said, adding brush fires, campfires, burn barrels, fire pits with rings and certain styled chimneys — anything leading to open flames are prohibited.
“If you have any questions please contact our office at 830-643-3748 and we will be happy to help,” he said.
