First responders transported a 59-year-old construction worker to the hospital after he slid off a boat with others replacing one of Lake Dunlap’s spillway gates on Friday.
New Braunfels Fire Department Battalion Chief Rick Edwards said four emergency units and eight responders arrived to a site straddling the Guadalupe River downstream from the dam around 9:50 a.m.
“We were told someone had slid off the dam into the water. He had already been pulled from the water and was lying in the bed of a truck,” Edwards said. “He was treated at the scene before being transported to Seton Hays Trauma Center in Kyle.”
The Guadalupe-Blanco River Authority manages Lake Dunlap, where repairs are underway from the May 14, 2019 spillgate failures that drained the lake into the Guadalupe River. The GBRA and newly formed Lake Dunlap’s Water Control Improvement District received $40 million in state funding to replace failed and aging gates in a project that began last May.
Lindsey Campbell, GBRA public relations and communications manager, said San Antonio-based Zachry Corporation likely employed the injured man.
“They are replacing the three spill gates and hardening of the earthen embankment at the dam,” Campbell said of Zachry, which is under a $35 million contract to install hydraulic crest gates and other work at the dam by mid-2023. A voicemail left with Tara Snowden, Zachry’s vice president for government affairs and public relations, was not immediately returned Monday.
Edwards could only confirm the man’s age and where he was transported.
“He fell approximately 15 feet,” he said. “He actually fell out of a boat and over the dam on its downstream side — which is at a slope — and slid into the river. He was flushed about 100 yards down downstream before they pulled him out.”
Edwards said the man was alert and complained of hip and right arm pain.
“He had non life-threatening injuries,” he said.
No one else was injured NBFD units cleared the scene around 11:10 a.m.
