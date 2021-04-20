The Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce recognized Griffin Asset Management owner Glenn Griffin as this year’s “Small Business Person of the Year.”
Members of the Chamber’s Executive and Small Business Week committees made the announcement Tuesday while conducting a surprise visit to the honoree’s business on North Walnut Avenue.
Griffin said he was surprised and humbled to receive the recognition.
“We’re glad to get it and thankful that everybody even considered me to be Small Business Person of the Year,” Griffin said. “What an honor. For everyone to show up and present, this is incredible. I really appreciate it. I can’t put it into words. There are so many fantastic small businesses in New Braunfels, and to be selected to a huge honor.”
Griffin Asset Management was established in 2009 by Griffin to provide professional investment management services to families in south-central Texas, according to the company’s website.
Griffin has been helping clients since 1999 and has partnered with First Commercial Bank of New Braunfels and Seguin
since 2004.
The company offers various services through their broker/dealer LPL Financial and assists investors with account types such as IRA’s, joint accounts, college plans, trust accounts, corporate accounts, partnerships and business retirement plans.
“It’s a fulfilling job to help people achieve their retirement goals,” Griffin said. “There’s a lot of confusion in this area of the business and to be there to help these people make these important decisions to carry them on for the rest of their lives is gratifying.”
Since 1990, the Small Business Person of the Year award has recognized the contributions of small business people to the economy and the overall progress of the New Braunfels trade area.
To be eligible for nomination, the business person must be a member of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce, own their business, exhibit community involvement and employ fewer than 50 employees, all for the last five years.
Members of the Small Business Week Committee and the Chamber’s Board of Directors determined the winner based on their success in operating their business and evidence of significant contributions to the community.
According to Stephen Brockman, the Chamber’s vice president of leadership and small business programs, community members submitted more than 20 nominations for this year’s honor.
“There were a bunch of very solid candidates,” Brockman said. “I can say that it was definitely a difficult decision from the committee to take to the board, and for the board, it took a few rounds of voting to come up with the winner. If it wasn’t for our small businesses, we wouldn’t have the culture that we have here. I’m a huge proponent and cheerleader for small businesses because I truly believe that the personalities and the commitment they show make us better. Without them, we would lose what New Braunfels has as a soul.”
Griffin will be recognized as the 2021 Small Business Person of the Year through proclamations made by the Comal County Commissioners Court on May 6 and the New Braunfels City Council on May 10. Also in the works is a reception event honoring Griffin.
Prior honorees include Ashley Landerman and April Ryan of 2tarts Bakery in 2020; J.P. Kesselring of Farmers Insurance Agency of J.P. Kesselring in 2019; Natalie Rougeux of Rougeux & Associates, PLLC in 2018; Justin Meadows of Justin Meadows State Farm in 2017; Nathan Manlove of The AMMO Group in 2016; and Soriya Estes of Estes Audiology in 2015.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.