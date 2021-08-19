New plush recliners — check.
New digital projectors — check.
New food and drink options — check.
New Braunfels’ newest cinema opens Friday as San Antonio-based theater operator Santikos Entertainment debuts its newly refurbished theater at the former Alamo Drafthouse Cinema location at New Braunfels MarketPlace.
It’s the company’s tenth venue, joining a family of theaters in Cibolo and the San Antonio area.
Santikos signed an agreement in May with Wiggins Commercial, which handles leasing at New Braunfels MarketPlace, to take over the former Alamo Drafthouse Cinema, which had been closed since March 2020 when the COVID-19 pandemic arrived locally.
That didn’t leave a lot of time to transform the theater for an August opening.
“We’ve been working on this for the last 90 days,” Santikos CEO Tim Handren said. “A lot of work has gone into this. We’re a family-oriented company, so we’ve made this look like something we believe is appropriate for families. We’ve modernized all of the auditoriums. You’ll see brand new seating in there, so we’re really excited about this.”
Crews have updated the 11 auditoriums, replacing the old seating with state-of-the-art recliner chairs in eight of the theaters. The armrests feature cup holders with a cooling gadget that will keep those beverages cold.
A full-service bar is also part of the theater’s amenities.
The theater’s beverage menu includes a variety of cocktails, margaritas, wines and beers. The food menu features wings, nachos, deep fried pickles, burgers and pizza.
Amenities also include a serve-your-own popcorn stand and an express pick-up option where customers can get their food from a heated compartment.
The theater hosted soft opening activities for invitees on Wednesday and Thursday before its Friday public debut.
Salina Luna of San Antonio was one of the attendees.
“I’m in a theater built in 2021,” she said of her first impression of the theater. “That’s what it says to me. It’s the modern era here.”
Along with the gadgets and amenities, Handren said the theater’s focus on quality and its employees makes Santikos unique.
“I think that shows through and how we deliver our product,” he said. “We look at our survey results from our customers. They love coming to Santikos. We have a high degree of people coming back. We have 60% of the market share in the San Antonio area.”
In March of this year, Alamo Drafthouse officials announced that the theater’s closure would become permanent, citing the ongoing impact of the pandemic.
That announcement came as the Austin-based company filed for Chapter 11 bankruptcy and entered a purchase agreement with new partners.
“If you look at what’s going on in the movie business and what COVID has done, it’s been hard. What’s the long-term outlook on COVID? I don’t think this lasts forever. We’re into our third spike. I recognize that. We reopened in May of last year. We were the first theater company in the U.S. to reopen. Even through those rough times last year, we were better off being open than closed. We were still able to cover the cost of employees who came to work and start to cover some of our fixed operating costs. If we were closed, we wouldn’t have been able to cover any of that.”
Handren said the company’s performance in July is a “great indicator” of what’s to come but admitted that attendance numbers had gone down in the last few weeks as the virus made a resurgence.
“We did great in July,” he said. “That was our best month since January of last year. If the resurgence hadn’t come back, I think that we were going right back to when people were coming. We were getting close to 60% of normal attendance numbers. We’re back down to 30% over the last three weeks. But there’s not as much content. When the movies start coming out, people start coming back to the movies. We think that’s going to happen.”
And then there’s the streaming platforms. Is that an existential threat to movie theaters? No, Handren said.
“The studios are trying to find a way to make money,” he said. “They couldn’t get it from the theaters when the theaters weren’t open. Now, they’ve realized that they are losing more money by going straight to streaming.”
Handren said theater operators have been making deals with studios guaranteeing new movies going to theaters first before going to streaming platforms. He added that going to streaming at the same time as releasing the movie to theaters is a long-term vision of studio executives.
Santikos optimistic
Despite the challenges, Handren remains optimistic about the future of movie theaters.
“I understand the data,” he said. “I watch consumer behaviors and we’ve been watching that since COVID started. I’m a very data-driven operator. The data tells me things will get back to like they used to be. Maybe not 100%, but we’re banking on 90% in 2022. When I see some of the numbers in July and even the first couple of weeks in August, some of the movies that have come out, the dollars they have driven to the box office are very comparable to what they would have done in 2019.”
The behaviors of COVID are temporary, he said.
“People still want to be entertained,” he said. “People still want to get out of the house. Watching ‘King Kong’ on a big screen is totally different than watching it on the couch in your underwear. We believe in great sound and quality projection and good food. I think it’s a totally different experience.”
History and service
The company’s history, which goes back more than 100 years, starts with Louis Santikos, who had left his home in Athens, Greece, for central Texas by the age of 19.
In the moments between stocking shelves and bagging canned goods at a grocery store, Louis Santikos noticed lines of people waiting outside the Rex Theatre across the street.
Realizing the potential, he worked to save whatever he could, and in 1911, Louis Santikos purchased that same theater.
The founder’s son, John L. Santikos, would later expand the business to more than a dozen locations.
Upon his death in 2014, John Santikos gifted the bulk of his estate to the San Antonio Area Foundation, which benefits people in need and organizations in the areas of education, arts and culture and medical research.
Profits from purchases made at a Santikos location go directly to fund area nonprofits.
“No other theater in the country does that,” Handren said. “I would invite everyone to come out to the theater to see what it’s like. This is going to be a radically different experience than they had before. It’s cleaner than it’s ever been. We keep our kitchen very clean. It’s going to be a much more family-oriented experience, and I think people are going to like the energy that they feel here.”
An official ribbon-cutting ceremony for the theater is planned for September.
