After a year of canceled fundraising events, the Sophienburg Museum will hold an old-fashioned dance event to raise money to make up losses.
The “Bürger Ball” — translated from German to “Citizen’s Dance” — is scheduled for Aug. 27, from 8 p.m. to 11 p.m. at The Chandelier of Gruene.
Tickets are $75 and can be purchased on the Sophienburg’s website, and include drinks and food.
The event will feature dancing, drinks and American country music singer-songwriter Gary P. Nunn. It pays homage to the old-timey dance gatherings in the 1800s at Echo Halle, now called Eagles Hall.
“They had old-fashioned dances at Eagles Hall where a band would play once a month,” Sophienburg Museum director Tara Kohlenberg said. “And they had a ‘Bürger Ball’ citizen’s dance, everybody would go and dance and have a great time. Then they would break and have sandwiches and coffee, they had to bring their own sack lunch and the hall would provide coffee.”
Kohlenberg said the board will follow CDC guidelines and monitor the situation and take additional action if need be as the event nears.
The Sophienburg Board aims to sell all 400 tickets to cover operating expenses for staff payroll, building maintenance, ground maintenance and artifact and document collection.
The museum stayed open throughout the pandemic but lost fundraising opportunities when local events were canceled.
“We took a hit,” Kohlenberg said. “Everything we did from Weihnachtsmarkt and Wurstfest we use for operating expenses. We’ve been really tight this year, we took advantage of some PPP loans to help us get through.”
As COVID cases surge across the country and in New Braunfels, Kohlenberg said she hopes people are responsible enough that fundraising opportunities such as Wurstfest will happen this year.
“As long as people choose personal responsibility for themselves and for others I think that they will go on,” Kohlenberg said. “I think that Texans will rally and it will be OK enough to go on I would hope.”
After fundraising losses for themselves and other local organizations, she said the future looks uncertain if they take another hit.
“There were a lot of people that have not been able to bounce back like businesses,” Kohlenberg said. “I understand that there are organizations that are not going to be able to come back to Wurstfest because they couldn’t recoup their losses. I don’t know what will happen with two years of that.”
