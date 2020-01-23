Police charged a woman in the stabbing death of a 32-year-old New Braunfels woman found dead in a southeast side city home Wednesday morning.
David Ferguson, New Braunfels Police Department communications coordinator, said police and fire units were called to a home in the 1500 block of Allison Drive for a reported stabbing around 12:30 a.m.
“Officers arrived on scene to find a deceased female inside the residence,” Ferguson said. “The victim has since been identified as 32-year old Iris Velasquez of New Braunfels. Next of kin has been notified.”
Ferguson said police immediately arrested 29-year-old Crystal Marie Madrigales of Alton, Texas. Madrigales was transported to Comal County Jail and booked on a single charge of first-degree felony murder. Madrigales remained in the county lockup Thursday under $250,000 bond.
Ferguson said the women knew each other and only the deceased female lived at the home.
“At this time, investigators have no reason to believe that there are any additional suspects in this case,” Ferguson said. “Why the suspect was at the residence and the circumstances leading up to the incident, are all under investigation.”
NBPD crime scene investigators remained at the scene until just after 1 p.m. Wednesday afternoon. Ferguson said Criminal Investigations Division detectives are continuing to investigate.
First homicide
It was the city’s first homicide of 2020 and first since Nov. 30, when 31-year old Stephan Fox of New Braunfels was found dead of gunshot wounds inside a parked vehicle in the 100 block of North Mesquite Avenue.
On Dec. 11 police arrested 22-year-old Koever Michael Henke-Wommack, 22, who was charged with capital murder. Henke-Wommack, jailed for violating parole on a 2016 burglary conviction, committed the murder during the commission of a robbery, police said.
Editor's note: The bond was added to this story on Thursday afternoon.
