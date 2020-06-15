City officials on Monday rolled out a small business grant program recently approved by New Braunfels City Council members to assist local small businesses affected by the COVID-19 pandemic.
Interested businesses can review the eligibility requirements and apply online using the Small
Business Assistant Grant Application Portal on the city’s website at www.nbtexas.org/businessgrant. The application period opened on Monday and will continue until 5 p.m. Friday.
“This grant program provides many of our local small businesses an opportunity to seek some financial relief from the devastating impacts of the shutdowns and reduced operating capacities forced by the COVID-19 pandemic,” said Economic and Community Development Director Jeff Jewell. “Small business forms the backbone of our local economy, and it’s important to provide assistance in any way we can.”
Eligible businesses include for-profit businesses that are physically located within the city limits of New Braunfels, employ fewer than 50 full-time equivalent employees, were in operation before March 1, 2019, and are not currently in bankruptcy proceedings.
Applicants must be current on property, sales and hotel occupancy taxes and have applied for either an Economic Injury Disaster Loan or Payroll Protection Program loan.
Businesses can use funding from the grants to assist with operational expenses, including payroll, rent and utilities, as well as inventory costs. Individual grant amounts will vary based on the applicant’s annual business expenses, with the maximum amount of $10,000 per business.
“This is extremely important for our community,” said Mayor Rusty Brockman. “A great deal of consideration from the economic development corporation, the chamber of commerce, and the city has gone into putting this together so that we can assist our businesses that have been severely impacted through the last three months.”
