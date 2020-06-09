The wait is over for people with items to collect from New Braunfels’ 125th anniversary time capsule.
On Thursday, the Sophienburg Museum & Archives will open its doors exclusively to those with documents to retrieve from the capsule that was buried in 1970.
“We realize this date has been long awaited and look forward to celebrating these special moments of history with you,” said Tara Kohlenberg, the museum’s executive director.
From 10 a.m. to 3 p.m. on Thursday, Friday and Saturday, recipients can go to the museum at 401 W. Coll St., show their photo I.D. and pick up the items addressed to them 50 years ago.
“To ensure a safe and enjoyable experience for all, we have instituted new cleaning procedures and ask that guests wear a mask upon entering,” Kohlenburg said.
The Sophienburg will open fully to the public on June 16 with limited visitor capacity.
More than 300 people are on the list to pick up items, Kohlenburg said, speculating it will likely take an extended amount of time to get each item into the hands of its addressee or their descendants.
The 50-year-old time capsule was unearthed from Landa Park and opened in February by the 175th Anniversary Committee with the goal of making sure the contents had survived the flood of 1972. As part of the city’s 175th anniversary events scheduled for this year, a public opening of the capsule was set for March 14. It was later canceled as concerns ramped up over public safety in the midst of the coronavirus pandemic.
A new commemorative time capsule is planned for December, with more details set to be released in August.
A link to the full list of addressees is available at the Sophienburg’s website, sophienburg.com.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.