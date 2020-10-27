Comal County's COVID-19 active case count climbed on Tuesday after 27 new cases were added to its total alongside six additional recoveries.
The new totals put the county at 3,736 cases since the pandemic arrived locally in March with 3,497 of those patients recovered.
There have been 120 COVID-19 related deaths since the first took place in late March, with many of those coming over the summer months after virus outbreaks occurred at nursing homes and other long-term care facilities.
The county now has 119 active COVID-19 cases, up from Monday's 98.
New cases
Of the 27 cases, 13 are confirmed while the remaining 14 are probable. Most of the new cases — 11 of them — are from the New Braunfels area with the second highest total, seven, coming from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area.
The bulk of the newest cases, 10, were people in their 30s and 40s, with seven patients falling into the 50s and 60s and two in patients who are 70 and older.
Hospitalizations
Public health officials said on Tuesday that nine Comal County residents are now hospitalized with COVID-19.
The other statistic that the office of public health tracks is local hospital usage. On Tuesday, local hospitals reported reported caring for nine COVID-19 patients with one is in intensive care, and one on a ventilator.
Local hospital usage may reflect a mix of county and non-county patients as some Comal County patients could be hospitalized elsewhere.
Testing
As of Tuesday morning, Public Health has received reports of 28,498 tests conducted with 2,861 confirmed cases and 875 probable cases. That's an increase of 343 tests from Monday's report.
The county's seven-day positivity rate climbed from 6.14% on Monday to 6.52% on Tuesday.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the County’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday, and you must have an appointment.
Elsewhere
New Jersey
NEWARK, N.J. — Businesses in Newark, New Jersey’s largest city, will face restrictions beginning Tuesday after the city’s positivity rate reached levels not seen since late May.
Newark Mayor Ras Baraka announced that non-essential businesses must close at 8 p.m. and restaurants must curtail indoor dining but can stay open for delivery and takeout.
Baraka, a Democrat, says testing from Oct. 11 to Oct. 18 showed Newark’s positivity rate at more than 11 percent, the highest since May 23.
Beauty salons, nail salons and barbershops can be open by appointment only. Gyms and health clubs must close for half an hour each hour for sanitizing. The restrictions will be re-assessed in two weeks.
Croatia
ZAGREB, Croatia — Croatia’s hospitals are rapidly filling up and authorities are turning a sports arena in the capital of Zagreb into a temporary facility for COVID-19 patients.
The European Union nation of 4.2 million people has posted record daily infections in the past weeks, reaching more than 2,000 cases.
On Tuesday, health officials reported 1,413 cases and 18 deaths in the past 24 hours.
Authorities have limited gatherings and working hours of bars and restaurants to curb the spread.
Croatia has confirmed a total of 38,621 cases and 470 deaths.
Germany
BERLIN — A second German district has gone into a de facto lockdown as new coronavirus infections surge in the country.
The restrictions in Bavaria’s Rottal-Inn county, on the border with Austria, began Tuesday, news agency dpa reported. Rottal-Inn follows Berchtesgaden, another Bavarian county in Germany’s southeastern corner, which introduced similar restrictions last week.
Schools and kindergartens will be closed and events canceled, and people have been told not to leave their homes without good reason.
Rottal-Inn has recorded more than 200 new infections per 100,000 inhabitants over the past seven days. In Germany, measures are required once new infections top 50 per 100,000.
On Tuesday, the country’s national disease control center reported 11,409 new infections. Another 42 people died, bringing the country’s overall virus death toll to 10,098.
Hospitals and intensive units are filling up again and German Chancellor Angela Merkel has expressed grave concern, saying the current restrictions are not strong enough to slow down the spread of the virus.
France
PARIS — The French government is warning of possible new lockdowns as hospitals fill up wit COVID-19 patients and doctors plead for backup.
President Emmanuel Macron is convening top ministers and Prime Minister Jean Castex is meeting with lawmakers, unions and business lobbies as the government weighs its next steps in the fight against surging infections. Interior Minister Gerald Darmanin told France-Inter radio that “we should expect difficult decisions.”
Among possible new measures for the hardest-hit areas are lengthening existing curfews, full confinement on weekends or all week and closing non-essential businesses.
Doctors describe growing pressure on emergency services and intensive care wards, where COVID-19 patients take up 54% of beds nationwide.
France is reporting more than 350 new cases per 100,000 people each week, and nearly 18% of tests are positive. It has reported Europe’s third-highest virus death toll, at more than 35,000 lives lost.
Russia
MOSCOW — Russian authorities on Tuesday have issued a nationwide mask requirement amid a rapid resurgence of the coronavirus outbreak.
Health authorities registered 16,550 new cases and 320 deaths on Tuesday, the highest daily death toll since the beginning of the pandemic.
Russia’s public health agency, Rospotrebnadzor, ordered all Russians to wear masks in crowded public spaces, on public transport, in taxis, at parking lots and in elevators starting on Wednesday. The agency also recommended regional authorities put a curfew on entertainment events, cafes, restaurants and bars from 11 p.m. to 6 a.m.
Russia has the world’s fourth-largest tally of more than 1.5 million confirmed coronavirus cases. The government’s coronavirus task force has been reporting more than 15,000 new infections every day since last Sunday, which is much higher than in the spring.
In total, Russia has reported more than 26,000 virus-related deaths.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
