Although COVID-19 has modified area school bus routes and schedules, area law enforcement will be watching as children begin in the New Braunfels and Comal independent school districts Monday and Tuesday.
“Of course we’ll be watching the school zones for traffic and speeders,” Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “Normally we’d know the bus routes, which could somewhat change this year because of COVID-19. But we always like to have deputies who are familiar with the routes so they can be close by in case there’s a problem, and they will continue doing that.
“But with the start of school you’re always going to have areas of increased traffic. It’s been a while — since March — since people have had to go through active school zones. They will have to quickly become acclimated again when it comes to watching out for school kids.”
While Comal County Sheriff’s Office and Texas Department of Public Safety troopers will be on the lookout in the county, New Braunfels Police Department officers will be active within city limits.
“Our officers are assigned to certain school zones for traffic enforcement and control,” said David Ferguson, city of New Braunfels communications coordinator. “You will see them starting on Monday.
Ferguson said there are a few things drivers need to remember.
“We’re asking drivers to be patient as traffic patterns adjust to school buses and times school zones will be in effect,” he said. “We’re asking them to slow down and please be on the watch for kids crossing the streets and to always drive carefully around school buses.”
School zones are posted throughout the city indicate posted speed limits, usually 20 mph, and the times in effect — most are between 7 a.m. and 9 a.m. and between 2-4 p.m.
Those times are when students walking in marked cross paths and entering or exiting school buses are most at risk, because they often veer into roadways with oncoming traffic.
During the first couple of weeks, parents dropping off and picking up children near schools will lead to streets in those school zones becoming much more congested — the same goes for children at bus stops.
“We’re asking drivers to be patient, to slow down, and watch out for kids crossing the streets,” Ferguson said.
Cell phone use in school zones is prohibited by state law; only hands-free usage is allowed under city law. Ferguson said both measures “will be actively enforced by New Braunfels police.”
DPS Director Steven McCraw also urges drivers to put down cell phones, slow their speed and be alert whenever school children and buses are present.
“Obey school zone speed limits and stop for school buses when required,” he said “Individuals who disregard the law and illegally pass stopped school buses needlessly put children in harm’s way — and they face significant traffic fines.”
Under state law, approaching drivers must stop when a bus is stopped and operating a visual signal — either red flashing lights or extended stop sign. Drivers should not proceed until the school bus resumes motion; the driver is signaled by the bus driver to proceed; or the visual signal is no longer activated.
“There’s always a saying — stop on red, kids ahead. It reminds people that when the school bus lights flash red and have arms extended, they must stop,” Ferguson said.
The DPS says a driver does not have to stop for a school bus that is operating a visual signal if it is on a highway with roadways separated by an intervening space or physical barrier. Roadways divided only by left-turn lanes are not considered separated, and drivers must stop for school buses, which by law are also required to stop at all railroad crossings.
