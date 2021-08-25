Unvaccinated, seriously-ill COVID-19 cases are burdening local hospitals, Comal County's top health official said Wednesday as the county set another new record for active cases and added two additional deaths.
Comal County's active COVID-19 case figures exceeded the 1,500 mark for the first time with officials reporting 177 new cases and 83 recoveries Wednesday, bringing the number of active cases to 1,537, an increase of 92 compared to the previous day and 170 from a week ago. Of the new cases, 103 are confirmed and 74 are probable.
Thirty-two of the new cases, including an infant under 12 months of age, are people under 20, 30 are in their 20s, 72 are in their 30s and 40s, 30 are in their 50s and 60s and 13 are older than 70.
Officials also confirmed the deaths of a Canyon Lake man in his 40s on Aug. 23 at a local hospital and a New Braunfels woman in her 70s on Aug. 19 at a Seguin hospital, bringing the number of fatalities to 362.
Meanwhile, local hospital use and the number of locals hospitalized with COVID-19 remain at high levels.
“The hospitals are finding that most of the COVID patients are unvaccinated and very ill,” said Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser. “This puts a real burden on an already strained and understaffed healthcare system.”
Fifty-five county residents are in hospitals, an increase of two from the previous day and 14 from a week ago.
Of those, one is aged 18 or younger, two are 19 to 29, six are in their 30s, five in their 40s, 10 in their 50s, 13 in their 60s, 14 in their 70s and four older than 80.
Local hospitals reported caring for 88 patients on Wednesday, down nine from the previous day and five from a week ago, with about 93% unvaccinated, according to county officials.
Eighteen patients are in intensive care and 12 are on ventilators.
Local hospitals have cared for a mix of county residents and those from outside the area since the pandemic began, and some local patients have been treated in outside hospitals.
State officials on Tuesday reported 15,516 new confirmed cases and 5,185 new probable cases, an increase of 954 cases compared with the seven-day average a week ago.
As of Monday, 13,666 Texans were hospitalized for the virus, an increase of 1,439 patients compared with a week ago.
The percentage of hospital beds being used by COVID patients across the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties also continued an upward trend.
Wednesday's rate rose to 22.05% from Tuesday's rate of 21.14%. The rate was 19.99% a week ago.
State health officials reported 581 available staffed hospital beds in the region, including 52 available staffed ICU beds. The region's hospital capacity is 6,730 beds.
State health officials on Monday reported 7,898 available staffed hospital beds, including 365 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients occupy 21.5% of total hospital beds.
The county's seven-day positivity molecular rate on Wednesday was 16.7%. The antigen rate was 110.35%. The rates are broken down by the type of COVID test that is used.
According to the Texas Department of State Health Services, 67.67% of Comal County residents over the age of 12 have received at least one dose of the COVID-19 vaccine and 57.51% are fully vaccinated as of Wednesday. The statewide rates stand at 67.34% and 55.95%, respectively.
The vaccination rates in Guadalupe County, which includes a portion of the city of New Braunfels, stood at 60.66% with one dose and 51.69% fully vaccinated.
The Comal County Public Health Department continues to offer vaccination appointments for those over the age of 12. The Moderna vaccine is used for those 18 and older, while the Pfizer is used for those between the ages of 12 and 18.
The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Monday gave full approval to the Pfizer vaccine, which will now be marketed as Comirnaty, for individuals 16 years of age and older. The vaccine also continues to be available under emergency use authorization, including for individuals 12 through 15 years of age and for the administration of a third dose in certain immunocompromised individuals.
There are no approved vaccines for those under the age of 12. Those interested in receiving a vaccine can call 830-221-1150 to schedule an appointment.
Residents can visit covidvaccine.texas.gov to find a provider in Comal County and surrounding areas.
Residents can also utilize the State Mobile Vaccine Program by calling 844-90-TEXAS and selecting Option 3 to schedule a mobile vaccine clinic to vaccinate groups of friends, families, employees and volunteers.
Homebound Texans can also call 844-90-TEXAS and choose Option 1 to request a mobile vaccine team to come to their home.
Curative Labs has temporarily closed its testing facility in the New Braunfels City Hall parking lot, but those needing a COVID-19 test can call their primary care physician or visit a local pharmacy, such as Walgreens or CVS.
DSHS provides a map of testing locations available at https://covidtest.tdem.texas.gov/.
The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.