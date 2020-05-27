Two more H-E-B employees in New Braunfels have tested positive for the coronavirus, according to the San Antonio-based grocery chain.
One employee worked at the location on West State Highway 46 and was last in the store on May 13, according to a statement on its website. The other employee confirmed positive for COVID-19 worked at the IH 35 location and was last in the store on May 20.
H-E-B officials previously said they would not divulge any further information about the individuals, citing privacy concerns.
Store management notified employees, and the location has also been cleaned and sanitized multiple times.
The statement said the stores would continue to enforce proper social distancing practices.
"While the pandemic is an evolving situation with many unknowns, we are sure of one thing: We will do our part to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," the statement read.
The first H-E-B employee in New Braunfels confirmed positive for the coronavirus earlier this month worked at the South Walnut location and was last in the store on May 5.
Customers can visit their store's website to see when an affected employee last worked in their store.
Early last month, H-E-B began providing employees with masks and gloves and mandating their use while at work.
The Whataburger restaurant at Creekside Crossing closed for a day for deep cleaning after one of its employees tested positive for COVID-19.
Immediately following the diagnosis, the restaurant closed for a thorough deep cleaning by a third-party vendor.
The employee has not been in the restaurant since May 19, and other employees who were in close contact with the individual have been instructed to self-quarantine and will be compensated.
"Everyone's health and safety during this challenging time is our highest priority,” said Whataburger President Ed Nelson in a statement. "As Americans work together to navigate a new way of life, we continue to do all we can to provide for our neighbors while taking care of our team and our customers,"
The restaurant has since re-opened for business.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.