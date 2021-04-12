A New Braunfels man in his 60s who died late last month is the county's 312th death since the COVID-19 pandemic arrived last March, health officials said Monday morning.
The man died at a New Braunfels hospital on March 28, officials said.
The number of active COVID-19 cases in the county moved slightly higher with 22 new cases and 11 recoveries. Of the new cases, nine are confirmed and 13 are probable. The county now has 195 active cases, with eight of those cases hospitalized.
Comal County hospitals reported caring for 19 COVID-19 patients on Monday — up from the 13 reported on Friday. Five of those patients are in intensive care and three are on ventilators. Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and remote patients and some county patients may be hospitalized elsewhere.
The regional hospitalization rate — the percentage of hospital beds in the 22-county region that includes Comal and Guadalupe counties — has inched up slightly, moving to 3.92% from Friday's 3.73%.
Also moving slightly higher were both of the seven-day positivity rates for Comal County.
The molecular rate climbed from 5.68% to 6.99% while the more widespread antigen rate moved from 3.49% to 3.92%
Vaccination efforts
Comal County's public health department expects to deliver another 2,000 first shots of the Moderna vaccine this week at a mass clinic it's operating in conjunction with the city of New Braunfels.
The county has also transferred more than 2,000 doses to smaller providers scattered across the area in an effort to get more shots delivered.
“We want to make sure that all vaccine gets into arms as soon as possible and that everyone who wants a vaccine has a chance to receive one,” Comal County Public Health Director Cheryl Fraser said last week.
Those interested in receiving a vaccine can register for the county's standby list by visiting www.co.comal.tx.us.
The county’s standby list is only available to those over the age of 18 because that’s the age the Moderna vaccine is approved for.
Another vaccine, available to those who are 16 and 17 is made by Pfizer and administered by other providers.
Many grocery stores, pharmacies and medical facilities across the state are offering vaccinations, and county health officials have encouraged people to look for other vaccination opportunities.
The state of Texas is also offering a site that can help people find vaccination opportunities at getthevaccine.dshs.texas.gov.
