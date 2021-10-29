The final day of early voting was brisk in Comal County, which on Friday ranked only behind Travis County in turnout among state counties with at least 50,000 voters.
“I always like to call it Procrastination Friday,” Comal Elections Administrator Cynthia Jaqua said after more than 1,200 votes were cast at nine polling sites between 7 a.m. and 2 p.m. Friday, the last of 12 early voting days for state constitutional amendments, city councils, schools districts and other board elections ahead of Tuesday’s general election.
Through mid-afternoon Friday, nine Comal County polling sites saw 8,282 in-person ballots and 267 through the mail for 8,556 total, or 7.03% of the county’s 121,711 registered voters. Guadalupe County through Thursday saw 3,381 ballots at six polling locations and 1,619 through the mail for 5,000 total, or 4.4 % of 113,504 eligible voters.
Voters are considering eight proposed amendments to the Texas Constitution, New Braunfels Independent School District’s $348 million bond, Comal ISD’s $527 million bond and its voter-approved tax ratification election. Comal Emergency Services District No. 7, Comal County Water Improvement Districts 1C and 1E and Green Valley Special Utility District feature various propositions, charters and candidates.
Those and other measures are on ballots in Selma, Schertz, Cibolo and Marion, Navarro and Schertz Cibolo Universal City ISDs, including a bond for public safety facilities in Schertz and city charter amendments in Cibolo.
Comal County’s turnout percentage was behind Travis County’s 7.78%, which did not include Thursday in-person totals. Local voting was heaviest Friday at the county’s top three sites throughout the early voting period.
Mammen Family Library in Bulverde totaled 1,655 early votes and 209 on Friday; the county’s Elections Center in New Braunfels saw 256 votes and the county’s Goodwin Annex had 139 votes five hours before polls closed at 7 p.m.
Considering all on the local ballot, Comal County won’t come close to the off-year turnout record of 20.57% set in 2013, when Comal ISD lost a $451 million bond measure, and 14.86% that turned out in 2015 to OK a $76 million bond the new county jail and sheriff’s office.
In 2019 voter turnout totaled 15.25% in the first year the county employed universal polling locations. In 2021, Jaqua said her office will stage another first — a call center for voters who have questions about where to vote and other issues on Tuesday.
“The number, 830-620-3456, is posted on our website,” she said, adding those calls will be answered by staffers and won’t tie up the main elections line, which is used throughout the day to communicate with the county’s 23 polling sites.
“We’re all preparing for the ballots that come in that have to be tabulated on election night,” she said. “This call center will answer some of the easier questions — like where to vote — and those calls needing a little bit more can be transferred to our lines.”
Jaqua said she developed the idea from the county’s COVID-19 hotlines that enabled residents to test for the virus and schedule appointments at subsequent mass vaccination clinics.
“This is going be a trial run, to see if we can do it again for the 2022 elections,” she added.
Jaqua said many of the 175 special elections staffers will be on hand at 12 sites in New Braunfels, four in Canyon Lake, three in Bulverde, two in Spring Branch and one each in Garden Ridge and Boerne, assisting those needing help with the Hart voting machines, some of which will be available for curbside use by special-needs residents.
State law requires all voters bring an approved photo ID to cast ballots. Those lacking photo IDs can cast provisional ballots with alternate forms of identification, such as utility bills, or sign affidavits at polling locations.
For more, visit the Texas Secretary of State website, votetexas.gov; for local sample ballots and polling locations, visit votecomal.com and co.guadalupe.tx.us/elections.
