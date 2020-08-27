The outpouring of financial and emotional support continues for wounded sheriff’s office Deputy Eddy Luna, who will have a seventh surgery to save his arm on Friday.
His sister, Krista Luna Flores, said the surgery will remove debris from his right arm, wounded by a shotgun blast as he tried to serve a warrant in Spring Branch on Aug. 20. He was moved from intensive care into ambulatory care at San Antonio’s University Hospital on Tuesday.
“Surgeons are working on each nerve of his arm, one by one,” she said Tuesday, adding Luna was then told he would likely remain hospitalized for another four to six weeks. Luna underwent a sixth procedure to repair damage above and below his elbow on Wednesday.
“I had a wonderful opportunity to speak with him this morning,” Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said on Thursday. “Just to be able to talk to with him was a privilege. We have been longtime friends … just to hear the spirit in his voice when he said he’s coming back (to work).
“I told him he never left — he would always have a place here.”
Luna, a 29-year CCSO veteran, was wounded while attempting to serve a felony arrest warrant for Brian Scott Sharp in the 1400 block of Springwood in Spring Branch. Eddy’s brother, Rene, a CCSO warrants deputy, Rene applied a tourniquet to Eddy, who was transported via Air Life to University Hospital.
“Not many details are being released at this time as it is an open criminal investigation,” said Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer, adding Sharp, 59, surrendered while being held at gunpoint.
Sharp, who was wanted on a 2018 felony evading charge, was booked on two charges of aggravated assault against a public servant.
He remains in Comal County Jail under $250,000 bond.
As CCSO detectives and Texas Rangers continue to investigate, fundraising efforts to defray Luna’s medical bills neared $37,000 on the family’s GoFundMe page on Thursday. Hundreds turned out for a day-long fundraiser at The Branch Neighborhood Grill in Spring Branch on Wednesday.
“We are so proud and thankful for their help,” Krista said of the venue, which pledged 10% of proceeds toward Eddy’s recovery. She thanked the owner who sought the blessing of the family before staging the benefit.
“Of course I said OK — and from what I heard, they had they had a fantastic turnout.”
Other fundraisers are in the works — one has offered proceeds from personal haircuts, and another arranged by a family member. Krista said her cousin works at Rodriguez Restaurant Y Cantina, which pledged to stage a breakfast from 7 a.m. to 1 p.m. Sept. 1, with proceeds going to her brother’s medical bills.
Krista said those were bright spots in a rough week for the Luna family.
“My mother has a very strong Christian faith that is holding her up,” she said. “Eddy got shot on her birthday, and we just buried her mother, my grandmother, on Monday. My mom has been hit pretty hard, but her faith keeps her going.
“But as Eddy gets better, we get better. Now we are able to talk to him — he laughs a little bit now and then and that lifts our spirits. So we are healing as he is healing.”
Judge Sherman Krause said all of Comal County continues to pray for Luna and his family.
“It is very unfortunate that the people that we count on the most to protect us as a community are faced with those kind of dangers,” he said. “Even though he’s gone through some difficult times, we’re happy he is safe and that his injuries are no longer life-threatening — and that was something that’s good to hear.”
Reynolds added: “It’s been good to see our community getting behind law enforcement and first responders. Eddy was born and raised here and people think the world of him — it’s just a good feeling to see that kind of support.”
