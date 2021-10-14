The aftermath of heavy rains overnight into Thursday morning closed river access in New Braunfels, all Comal Independent School District facilities and has led to bus delays in the New Braunfels ISD, officials said.
“Throughout the morning, our transportation supervisors have been evaluating the roadways and our Emergency Management Teams has been in contact with local authorities regarding road conditions in Comal ISD,” the district said in an email to parents. “While the severe weather has moved out of our area, residual flooding and road debris is still making it unsafe for our buses to travel along many of our secondary roads."
The district said it was closing all schools and departments for Thursday.
"Please know that we are making this call out of abundance of caution and for the safety of not only our buses, but for the safety of our student drivers and parents who transport their kids to school.”
In an earlier statement, the district said it would be on a two-hour delayed start.
NBISD said all levels in a number of its bus routes were delayed, with affected areas including Schumann Beach, Ferry Boat, Lakeside Pass, West Zipp, Common Street, Klein Road, Schoenthal Road, Loop 337 at Rock Street, Klingmann Avenue between Houston Street and Lakeview Boulevard, and Hueco Springs Loop Road.
“No tardies will be taken," the district said. "If you can't safely travel to school this morning, please do not attempt to do so.”
City closes access to rivers
The city of New Braunfels said the rains caused an increased flow of water in the Comal River, where water flows at 7 a.m. measured 3,680 cubic feet per second with poor water clarity, swift moving water and debris.
“Additionally, the heavy rains also caused an increased flow of the Guadalupe River in New Braunfels, with the current river flow measuring 5,740 cfs with poor water clarity, swift moving water, and debris,” the city statement said.
“Therefore, effective immediately by order of the chief of police, access to the Comal River in New Braunfels and the portion of the Guadalupe River inside the city limits of New Braunfels is temporarily closed.”
City officials will reevaluate river conditions on Friday to determine when river recreation can resume.
County roads closed
According to the Community Collaborative Rain Hail and Snow Network website, COCoRaHS.org, county rainfall totals were nearly eight inches in and around the south end of Canyon Lake, between six and seven inches east of U.S. 281 to three and four inches along the Interstate 35 corridor.
County Engineer Tom Hornseth said road and bridge crews could spend the next week cleaning up damage and repairing county roads — 16 locations in unincorporated areas were closed as of 9:30 a.m.
They included River Road at Jacobs Creek, River Road at Blieders Creek; Blanco Road at Cibolo Creek, Smithson Valley Road’s south end between Antler Pass and Keswick, Bulverde Road at Cibolo Creek; Hueco Springs Road at Blieders Creek Tributary between Hueco Ridge and Elm Creek Road.
Others included Bulverde Lane and Indian Creek; Bulverde Road at Indian Creek Tributary; Mail Route Road’s north end at John Knox Road; Mail Route Road at Carpers Creek; Bunker Street at Dry Comal Creek and FM 482; and Purgatory Road between Maverick and Eden Ranch Road.
Hornseth said a link on the county website provides residents with real-time updates on rainfall and water flows.
“Our emergency management director pointed out the site that has a map which is a little hard to see — it shows 4-7 inches almost everywhere throughout the county,” he said. “This is a nice little resource for people to look at and has pretty reliable data.”
Hornseth said the county engineer’s website has links to road closures, cubic feet per second water flows and other information on ongoing and recent rain events.
“This is flash flooding and we get these rainfall events that (cause gauges) to go straight up,” he said. “Flood retardant structures on Dry Comal Creek are releasing water at a sustained rate, up to 2,000 cfs, and we’re monitoring automatic and manual devices on the low water crossing system,” he added.
View road closures at https://bit.ly/3lFvrAX.
