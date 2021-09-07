Perhaps ranking second to the State Highway 46/Interstate 35 intersection in area mobility futility is I-35’s six-mile construction zone between New Braunfels and Hays County.
The Texas Department of Transportation’s $64 million project is expanding the venue’s main and frontage lanes, rerouting ramps and installing intersectional improvements, and is slated for completion by March 2023.
Construction began in mid-2019 and added the curvy, narrow-laned work zone in spring 2020. Before and since, it has ticked off drivers of big rigs and passenger cars alike. And the past two weeks in August saw the worst.
Five accidents occurred on I-35 main or frontage lanes in the zone between Aug. 17 and Aug. 31, including one that produced the fourth fatality on the interstate this year.
Recent Texas Department of Transportation statistics point to excessive speed in the 60 mph zone among top accident contributors; others include drivers who are distracted, take faulty evasive actions or follow other vehicles too closely.
While TxDOT had no statistics on accidents caused by narrow temporary main lanes in construction zones, it found that 18-wheelers were involved in 26 crashes in that particular work zone in Comal County since 2019.
It could get worse after the Conrads Lane/Kohlenberg Road overpass closes next week. Traffic will eventually be redirected under elevated I-35 main lanes, and a major intersection, Parkway, and turnaround lanes are added for access to residential subdivisions in the zone.
“The Conrads/Kohlenberg overpass will be closed at 8 p.m. Wednesday Sept 15,” said Will Lockett, TxDOT New Braunfels-area engineer. “This closure will allow the contractor to begin the demolition of the existing bridge.”
The coming months will see new I-35 main lanes from 1½ miles north of Conrads/Kohlenberg to 1 mile south of Watson Lane. Depending on weather and unforeseen delays, TxDOT expects to open a new Conrads/Kohlenberg at grade crossing sometime next summer.
Laura Lopez, TxDOT-San Antonio public information
officer, said the north construction is one of three recent I-35 projects in Comal County; others were the 4.3-mile stretch from Solms Road to FM 725/Seguin Avenue and frontage road improvements and the FM 1103 bridge.
All will link expansions of I-35 from San Marcos to Austin and from Hays County south to Loop 1604 in San Antonio. Due to delays caused by COVID-19 and other issues, overall construction of the combined route won’t likely end until the 2030s — making it a continuing fact of life for all drivers in South Central Texas.
Past and present
The FM 306-Hays County project began in mid-2019 with frontage lane and ramp reversals, continues with a reconfigured FM 306/Creekside Crossing intersection (will be completed this summer, TxDOT says) and the elimination of the Conrads/Kohlenberg overpass, and ends with raised I-35 main lanes over a new Parkway intersection and new Watson Lane bridge.
While construction alone can’t be blamed for all accidents in all areas over the past three years, it has indirectly contributed to many during that span.
In 2020, Comal County totaled 2,098 accidents on all roadways, including 20 resulting in 21 fatalities. Within New Braunfels city limits, 972 accidents included nine fatalities and 35 that resulted in serious injuries. Two I-35 accidents resulted in two deaths.
Comal County work zones saw 298 total crashes in 2020, including one fatality accident and 21 others defined as serious.
In the first eight months of this year, four have died in the FM 306-Hays construction zone, including one pedestrian.
The Herald-Zeitung made several requests to TxDOT seeking more information on crashes in 2021, but the agency forwarded only those involving 18-wheelers through June 4.
Recent crashes
Because DPS only provides initial information on fatality accidents upon request by media, there might have been many more wrecks that have gone unreported. Because there were so many in such a short period, Jennifer Smith, Comal County Sheriff’s Office public information officer, and New Braunfels Fire Chief Patrick O’Connell opened their records.
Aug. 17, 12:37 p.m. – CCSO and NBPD units responded to I-35 northbound lanes near the Texas Ski Ranch (mile marker 194) for an overturned 18-wheeler that apparently jackknifed. “NBFD responded to assist law enforcement by blocking two lanes of the highway so that the roadway could be cleared of debris from an overturned dump truck,” O’Connell said. “We were on scene for 28 minutes; total incident time 59 minutes. No hazardous materials.”
Aug. 26, 10:18 a.m. – Two-vehicle crash involving a white Chevy Malibu and white pickup truck in the southbound I-35 lanes near the TA Truck Stop, Smith said. “Minor injuries to both parties; the driver of the Malibu was transported to Christus Santa Rosa in New Braunfels. I-35 southbound lanes completely shut down,” O’Connell said, adding NBFD units cleared the location at 1:26 p.m.
Aug. 26, 1:20 p.m. – Northbound lanes of I-35 closed north of FM 306 due to a major traffic accident, with northbound traffic diverted to the access road at the Kohlenberg exit.
“It appears that three vehicles — one passenger car and two 18-wheelers — were involved,” O’Connell said. “There were three people involved, one deceased (the driver of the passenger car), and the other two were not transported. NBFD remained on the scene to block traffic, clean up debris, clean up motor oil from the passenger car, and extricate the decedent’s body.”
The Department of Public Safety, in charge of the accident scene, did not respond to Herald-Zeitung requests for information or the person’s identity. NBFD units were on the scene for 1 hour, 59 minutes, including transport and cleanup, 2 hours, 6 minutes, O’Connell said.
Aug. 30, 3:35 p.m. – Smith said CCSO units were called to the 6000 block of the I-35 northbound access road adjacent to the Texas Ski Ranch, where a disabled white 2002 Ford F150 was blocking traffic and the 60-year-old male driver unresponsive. “It appeared the driver had hit a barrier and driven over a curb,” she said. “The vehicle had a blown front right tire.” She said NBFD transported the man, who had apparently suffered a non-life threatening medical episode to Resolute Hospital.
Aug. 31, 6:55 a.m. – A Ford pickup truck collided with a Honda passenger car near the Texas Ski Ranch, Smith said. “NBFD responded to a reported motor vehicle crash to find two cars with moderate damage,” O’Connell added. “Two people were involved and both refused transport to the hospital. We responded with a total of two apparatus and five people were on scene for total incident time of 54 minutes. No hazardous materials involved.”
Public response
“Little fender bender (on) 35N clears up at the ski ranch. Many aspiring NASCAR drivers trying to make up time though!” commented one member of New Braunfels Traffic-Locals, a community Facebook page “where we can come together, share local traffic information and frustrations.”
The group, with 20,900 members, is adding hundreds more followers every week since it began in February. Another entry, posted later the same day, was from a woman upset with a truck driver.
“This truck driver begin merging into my lane and almost puts me to the retaining wall. So I honk! He preceded to swerve back into his lane and starts honking back, flicking me off, then gets behind me to tailgate me while taking pics or video of me driving, as if I got in his way.
“So as I begin to video tape him back, he quickly stays back and gets off his phone … If I didn’t care about My Car (BMW) and getting to work, I could have slammed on my brakes and let him hit me.”
For O’Connell, whose charges are called to clean up these and other messes, it’s serious.
“I can’t speak to the cause of these accidents, but it is critical that drivers use caution and obey speed limits and other traffic control devices in construction zones,” he said. “These construction zones are very tight and there is little room for error.
“Once an accident occurs and we are dispatched, our apparatus and personnel can be tied up for quite some time due to the way the construction is laid out and the difficulties with entering and exiting the highway. That means not only can it take us longer to get to the scene of an accident, it can also take us longer to clear the scene and get back into service.”
What’s ahead
TxDOT began intermittent closures of I-35 northbound and southbound lanes between Conrads/Kohlenberg and Watson Lane on Thursday, Aug. 19. Full, partial and double-lane closures, beginning at 9 p.m. and ending at 5 p.m. on weekdays (9 a.m. on weekends) were necessary to prepare for “major traffic switch in the north and southbound directions of IH-35,” Lockett said, adding a time and date for the demolition has not been announced.
“This traffic switch is needed to moved I-35 traffic onto the new mainlanes over the proposed turnaround north of the Conrads/Kohlenberg intersection,” he added. “We ask that motorists in any work zone to please slow down and obey all warning signs.”
Others say drivers who don’t take caution in work zones can be threats to everyone at any time.
“Anytime there is construction on a major highway, speed limits are lowered and barriers are put up for a reason — because it can be more dangerous,” said David Ferguson, New Braunfels city communications coordinator.
“The New Braunfels Police Department highly advises people traveling through construction zones on Interstate 35 to slow down and leave plenty of distance between you and the vehicle ahead of you.
“It’s a relatively small stretch of highway — about six miles — to deal with (the congestion), but it’s about patience.”
