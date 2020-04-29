Where have all the heart attacks and strokes gone?
It appears unlikely that fewer strokes and heart attacks are occurring during the coronavirus outbreak.
Dr. Parin Shah, medical director of the emergency department at Resolute Health Hospital in
New Braunfels, said he believes it’s more likely that people are avoiding emergency rooms and hospitals.
“There does seem to be a sense of fear in the community about going to a hospital or emergency department or even a doctor’s office,” Shah said. “There are many times when patients need to get medical attention and see their doctor or emergency department.”
The Centers for Disease Control and Prevention estimates that someone in this country experiences a heart attack every 40 seconds.
The same estimation goes for strokes, according to the American Stroke Association — someone has a stroke every 40 seconds.
Shah said emergency departments are adopting strict policies regarding the coronavirus situation.
Every person, whether it’s a patient, staff member or physician, he said, is checked for fever and asked about cough and other symptoms to make sure they don’t have COVID-19 symptoms.
On the day of the Herald-Zeitung’s visit to Resolute’s emergency department, a hospital staff member asked the reporter and photographer about symptoms and took their temperatures. The team was then allowed into the emergency department to conduct an interview for this story.
Patients who come to the emergency department for non-coronavirus care are separated from patients that have COVID-like symptoms, Shah said.
“If a person has chest paints or stroke symptoms, those patients should really come to the emergency department right away,” Shah said. “They would be seen in our triage and placed on a different side of the emergency department, just so they don’t cross-contaminate each other. It is very safe for patients to come here. If they have any symptoms that suggest chest pain, stroke-like symptoms or abdominal pain or any sort of issue they don’t feel comfortable with, they should see medical attention right away.”
According to the American Stroke Association, stroke is the fifth most common cause of death in the U.S. and the leading cause of serious disability. A stroke occurs when a blood vessel that carries oxygen and nutrients to the brain is either blocked by a clot or ruptures. When that happens, part of the brain cannot get the blood and oxygen it needs, so it and brain cells die.
About 805,000 Americans experience a heart attack each year, according to the CDC. A heart attack occurs when the blood flow that brings oxygen to the heart muscle is severely reduced or cut off completely.
Signs of a heart attack include:
• Chest pain or discomfort
• Upper body discomfort, such as arms, back, neck, jaw or stomach
• Difficulty breathing
• Cold sweat, nausea, lightheaded
• Especially for women — difficulty breathing, nausea or vomiting, back or jaw pain
Signs of a stroke, using the acronym BE FAST, include:
B – Balance – Is there a loss of balance, coordination or trouble walking?
E – Eyes – Is it difficult to see in one or both eyes?
F – Face – When the person smiles, does one side of the face droop?
A – Arms – Does one arm drift down when the person raises both arms?
S – Speech – Is speech strange or slurred?
T – Time – Don’t wait to call 9-1-1 if you see any of the above signs
Call 9-1-1 for an ambulance for emergencies such as a heart attack or stroke. Paramedics can often begin delivering life-saving treatment on the way to the hospital. Also, call 9-1-1 if you’re unsure whether to drive yourself to the emergency room.
If someone is having chest pain and it’s a heart attack and if they are having stroke-like symptoms and it’s a stroke, Shah said those symptoms can’t be reversed if there is a delay in seeking medical care.
“During a stroke, if a patient has speech issues or weakness in the arms…that deficit could persist if they aren’t seen right away,” he said. “Same with a heart attack…the longer people sit at home and let that pain persist, the more damage it could do to the heart. The body can sometimes tell you when something is not right.”
Other symptoms that are best evaluated in an emergency room may include:
• Broken bones and dislocated joints
• Chest pains
• Concussion/fainting
• Confusion/change in mental state
• Facial lacerations
• Fever with a rash
• Head or eye injury
• Seizures
• Serious burns
• Severe cuts that may require stitches
• Severe non-COVID-19 cold or flu symptoms
• Shortness of breath
• Vaginal bleeding with pregnancy
With more people staying at home and not driving on the streets, Shah said the emergency department has also seen fewer trauma cases.
“In the past, we would see a lot more car accidents, even on the playgrounds, kids would fall and hurt themselves and we don’t see that much anymore,” he said. “The emergency department is seeing a lot fewer patients at this time in April and in April a year ago, or even last month. It’s a lot less busy and from that standpoint, if somebody has symptoms that need medical attention, we do get to people a lot faster.”
However, with more people staying at home, Shah said the hospital is seeing an increase of injuries due to cooking accidents.
“People are cooking more these days and there are more oil and cooking accidents than before,” he said. “There are definitely things that are happening, just in a different way than a month ago. But there are still a lot of people who need to seek medical attention and my advice is to do so.”
