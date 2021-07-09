New Braunfels City Council members on Monday are expected to consider an ordinance amendment that would restrict parking around the landscaped islands that lie on the outside edges of the city’s Main Plaza.
According to city officials, the Parks and Recreation Department has made a request to restrict parking around those landscaped islands.
The problem has been especially evident on the west side of Main Plaza, according to officials, where vehicles have obstructed the flow of traffic as well as preventing Parks Department employees from accessing the landscaping and downtown public restrooms to perform cleaning and maintenance.
This parking around the landscaped island on the west side of Main Plaza has also been a concern from business owners downtown, according to the city.
If approved after two readings, the ordinance would prohibit parking on all four landscaped islands at the Main Plaza.
The meeting’s agenda also includes a presentation and possible action directing staff to bring forward amendments to various development-related ordinances to streamline processes that require certain items to appear before the council for final decision and a presentation regarding the alignment of city board and
commission terms to occur in the fall and spring.
In other action during Monday’s meeting, council members are expected to:
Consider an annual software maintenance renewal of Cityworks PLL software through Azteca Systems, LLC.
Consider the submission of the Community Development Block Grant Annual Action Plan, and associated funding recommendations, for Program Year 2021 to the U.S. Department of Housing and Urban Development.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a special use permit to allow short-term rental of a single-family dwelling in the “C-3” Commercial District, at 218 S. Peach Ave.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning to apply a Type 2 special use permit to adopt a site plan and establish development standards for an RV Resort on about 29 acres consisting of Lot 1D-R Walnut Heights Subdivision and about 25 acres out of the J. M. Veramendi A-2 Survey, located in the 700 block of North Walnut Avenue.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding the requested abandonment of a 0.366-acre portion of Tolle Street right-of-way, located between South Gilbert Avenue and the terminus of Tolle Street.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance to define efficiency/studio apartments, and identify parking standards for efficiency/studio apartments.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance amending the Project Plan and Reinvestment Zone Financing Plan for the Reinvestment Zone No. 1; approving a second amendment to the Economic Development Agreement with A-L 95 Creekside Town Center, L.P.; and other matters in connection.
Consider naming an alternate to the Alamo Area Council of Governments Board of Directors.
Consider the second and final reading of an ordinance regarding a proposed rezoning of about 60.1 acres located east of the intersection of FM 1044 and Michelson Lane, from “APD” Agricultural/Pre-Development District to “ZH-A” Zero Lot Line Home District.
Consider approval of the installation of speed humps on Misty Acres Drive between State Highway 46 and Lake Front Avenue.
Consider approval of the first reading of an ordinance to install an all-way stop at the intersection of West County Line Road and Chartwell Entry.
Consider the first reading of an ordinance restricting parking around the landscaped islands on the outside edges of Main Plaza.
Consider first reading of an ordinance creating school speed zones on West Klein Road and South Walnut Avenue.
The meeting will also include time for residents to address the council on issues and items of concern not on this agenda.
Monday’s council session begins at 6 p.m. in the council chambers at New Braunfels City Hall, 550 Landa St., and via Zoom at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/83369443180.
Those wishing to join the meeting without video can call (833) 926-2300 and enter the webinar ID number, 833 6944 3180.
The meeting will be televised live on Spectrum government access channel 21, AT&T access channel 99, and live-streamed at the city website, www.nbtexas.org.
