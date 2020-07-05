The search to recover the body of a 25-year-old man who authorities presumed drowned in Canyon Lake on Saturday continued into the evening hours on Sunday.
The Comal County Sheriff’s Office said Luis Alexandria Rodriguez, 25, of Mexico, was last seen around 4 p.m. on Saturday when he went missing in Party Cove, near Boat Ramp No. 7 across from where the Guadalupe River flows into the west end of the lake.
“Witnesses reported that he jumped off the boat to cool off and was in the water for just a few minutes before he went under,” said Jennifer Smith, CCSO public information officer.
Canyon Lake Fire/EMS Chief Darren Brinkkoeter said a search without divers began shortly after 4 p.m. Saturday and was suspended due to darkness around 8:45 p.m.
Canyon Lake Fire/EMS’s sonar-equipped Marine 53, CCSO deputies, Texas Parks and Wildlife Department game wardens and New Braunfels Fire Department divers resumed searching early Sunday morning.
“The dive team sent (in) several pairs of divers, each searching for 20 to 30 minutes,” Brinkkoeter said at 5 p.m. Sunday. “This limitation is due to the depths of 90 feet in this area.
Although the Comal SO and game wardens tried to keep boat traffic at bay, the increased traffic (forced) divers to (suspend operations) due to safety of their crew members,” Brinkkoeter said.
“We will continue patrolling the area with Marine 53 and utilizing sonar till dusk tonight,” he said. “The NBFD dive team will return tomorrow.”
Smith said Rodriguez is a Hispanic man, 5 feet, 6 inches tall with black hair and brown eyes. He was last seen wearing pink swim trunks, she said.
If confirmed, Rodriguez would be the area’s fourth water-related death this year — and the second confirmed at the lake since May 18, when Jhonatan Zavaleta, 25, of Houston, drowned while swimming in the lake near Comal Park.
On June 7, Chad Aaron Maples, 40, of Arlington died while swimming in the Guadalupe River near Cypress Bend Park in the 500 block of South Peace Avenue in New Braunfels. On May 30, Devon Walton, 22, of Houston, died while tubing with friends on the Comal River.
