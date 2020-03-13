There are no confirmed cases of COVID-19 in Comal County as of Thursday, and a local public health official says steps to avoid catching the novel coronavirus are the same as what residents should do to protect themselves against the flu and other respiratory diseases.
“Every year when flu season comes around we tell people how they can protect themselves,” said Cheryl Fraser, Comal County director of public health. “The only difference with (coronavirus) is that we don’t have a vaccine. Just like the flu, it will still mostly affect the most vulnerable populations.
“We tell them to do the same things they would do when it comes to protecting against the flu — washing your hands, not touching your face, saying at home when you’re sick, not going to nursing homes — just using common sense.”
Officials at the Atlanta-based Centers for Disease Control and Prevention recommend following these precautions for avoiding respiratory viruses:
• Wash your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after you have been in a public place, or after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing.
• If soap and water are not readily available, use a hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol. Cover all surfaces of your hands and rub them together until they feel dry.
• Avoid touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
• Avoid close contact with people who are sick. Put distance between yourself and other people if COVID-19 is spreading in your community. This is especially important for people who are at higher risk of getting very sick.
• Stay home if you are sick, except to get medical care. Learn what to do if you are sick.
• Cover your mouth and nose with a tissue when you cough or sneeze or use the inside of your elbow.
• Throw used tissues in the trash.
• If you are sick: You should wear a facemask when you are around other people — sharing a room or vehicle — and before you enter a healthcare provider’s office. If you are not able to wear a facemask – for example, because it causes trouble breathing – then you should do your best to cover your coughs and sneezes, and people who are caring for you should wear a facemask if they enter your room.
• If you are not sick: You do not need to wear a facemask unless you are caring for someone who is sick, and they are not able to wear a facemask. Facemasks may be in short supply and they should be saved for caregivers.
• Clean and disinfect frequently touched surfaces daily. This includes tables, doorknobs, light switches, countertops, handles, desks, phones, keyboards, toilets, faucets and sinks. If surfaces are dirty, clean them: Use detergent or soap and water prior to disinfection.
“This is a very fast and ever-evolving situation,” Frasier said. “We have six hours of conference calls (Thursday) alone, and are constantly updating local businesses and others because it is developing so rapidly.”
Symptoms
Comal County residents or visitors experiencing fever, cough or difficulty breathing, and have been in close contact with a person known to have COVID‑19 or have traveled from an area with widespread or ongoing community spread of COVID‑19 in the last 14 days, should contact their healthcare provider and follow their instructions on being assessed.
According to the World Health Organization, which officially declared a worldwide pandemic on Wednesday, some patients may have aches and pains, nasal congestion, runny nose, sore throat or diarrhea.
Older adults and people who have severe underlying chronic medical conditions like heart or lung disease or diabetes seem to be at higher risk for developing more serious complications from COVID-19, the CDC said.
The virus is thought to spread mainly from person-to-person — between people who are in close contact with one another within about 6 feet and through respiratory droplets produced when an infected person coughs or sneezes.
These droplets can land in the mouths or noses of people who are nearby or possibly be inhaled into the lungs.
The Texas Department of State Health Services is reporting 23 cases of COVID-19 as of Thursday. Officials report three cases each in Collin and Dallas counties, six cases in Fort Bend County, eight cases in Harris County and one case each in Gregg, Montgomery and Tarrant counties.
“Right now, everyone is taking precautions and telling how people can protect themselves against it,” Comal County Sheriff Mark Reynolds said. “What people are hearing on the news is how they should stay at home to work, and people who went everywhere on spring break and are now coming back … Everybody has their own ways of taking care of things. At the store you can’t find wipes or hand sanitizer (because) this is a whole different thing.
“Let’s not scare people but get everybody prepared to handle the situation when it comes.”
This virus was first detected in Wuhan, China. The first infections were linked to a live animal market, but according to the CDC, the virus is now spreading from person-to-person.
Since COVID-19 is caused by a virus, antibiotics do not work.
Coronaviruses are a large family of viruses that are common in humans and many different species of animals, including camels, cattle, cats, and bats. Rarely, according to the CDC, animal coronaviruses can infect people and then spread between people.
Some viruses are highly contagious, like measles, while other viruses are less so.
The virus that causes COVID-19 seems to be spreading easily and sustainably in the community — what public health officials term community spread — in some affected geographic areas. Community spread means people have been infected with the virus in an area, including some who are not sure how or where they became infected, the CDC said.
Someone who is actively sick with COVID-19 can spread the illness to others.
CDC recommends these patients be isolated either in the hospital or at home — depending on how sick they are — until they are better and no longer pose a risk of infecting others.
Coronavirus vs. influenza: The differences
According to the CDC, people who have flu often feel some or all of these symptoms: fever or feeling feverish/chills, cough, sore throat, runny or stuffy nose, muscle or body aches, headaches and fatigue.
While the symptoms appear the same, there is a big difference between patients suffering a severe case of COVID-19 and influenza, according to a press release from the Texas Medical Association.
The flu has a shorter incubation period from infection to diagnosable symptoms and can take three days to spread from person to person.
The flu can be transmitted before someone has symptoms, a major factor in the spread of influenza. As a result, children, pregnant women, elderly people, patients with chronic medical conditions, and those with compromised immune systems are most at risk to catch the flu.
Someone who is actively sick with COVID-19 can spread the illness to others, according to the CDC.
When COVID-19 symptoms appear, according to the TMA release, the range of illness severity is proportionately different than the flu.
WHO data states that 80% of COVID-19 infections are mild or asymptomatic, but 15% are severe infections requiring oxygen and 5% are critical infections requiring intensive care.
For more information on COVID-19, its symptoms and updates on its spread, residents should visit the Comal County Office of Public Health website at www.comalcountytx.com/health.htm, the Texas Department of State Health Services website at www.dshs.state.tx.us and the CDC’s website at www.cdc.gov.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.