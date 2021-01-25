Comal County added 11 more deaths to its COVID-19 data on Monday morning including nine people from New Braunfels, one from Spring Branch and another from Bulverde.
Two of the deaths date back to late December while the rest run from the beginning of January through late last week.
County health officials said the dead included:
· A Bulverde man in his 60s who died on Dec. 21 at a San Antonio hospital
· A Spring Branch man in his 50s who died on Dec. 25
· A New Braunfels man in his 70s who died on Jan. 2 at a city hospital
· A New Braunfels man in his 60s who died on Jan. 4 at a San Antonio hospital
· A New Braunfels man in his 50s who died on Jan. 9 at a San Antonio hospital
· A New Braunfels man in his 80s who died on Jan. 10 at a San Marcos hospital
· A New Braunfels man in his 80s who died on Jan. 16
· A New Braunfels woman in her 70s who died on Jan. 17
· A New Braunfels woman woman in her 80s who died on Jan. 17
· A New Braunfels woman in her 90s who died on Jan. 21
· A New Braunfels woman in her 70s who died on Jan. 21
The latest deaths put Comal County's total at 239 since the pandemic arrived locally in March. Part of the city of New Braunfels also crosses into Guadalupe County, which has seen 128 deaths.
New cases
Comal added 89 additional cases of COVID-19 with 32 of those being new and 57 added to county data from backlogged cases from the state. Nine of those are confirmed with the remaining 80 being probable.
The county also added an additional 112 recoveries from the virus, leaving the county with 691 active cases of the virus.
Most of the additional cases stem from New Braunfels which made up 69 of them with another 11 from the Bulverde/Spring Branch region, five from south of Canyon Lake, two from the north of it and two fro the Garden Ridge area.
The largest number of new cases came from people in their 50s and 60s, of which there were 33, followed by people in their 30s and 40s with 24, people in their 20s with 18, people under 20 with 10 and only four people 70 or older.
Hospitalizations
The number of COVID-19 patients in regional hospital beds on Monday continued to stick above a threshold that triggered tighter state restrictions late in the year which closed bars and curtailed capacity limits at other businesses.
The percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties stood at 23.98% Monday.
Comal County officials say that 79 of its patients are hospitalized with the virus while local hospitals reported caring for 75 COVID-19 patients. Twenty-one of those are in intensive care and 16 are on ventilators.
Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said that some of its patients may be treated at outside hospitals.
Tighter restrictions in the region would be lifted after it sees hospitalizations drop below 15% for seven consecutive days.
Testing and vaccination
The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 45.37% while the antigen positivity rate was 5.5%. Health officials have said that the molecular rate — with a test that's more accurate but takes longer to process — can be misleading because so few are taking it. The antigen test is quicker but less accurate.
Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county’s dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment. Testing is only done on Tuesday and Friday and requires an appointment.
Public health officials are continuing to direct people interested in vaccination to its website at https://www.co.comal.tx.us/Health.htm.
"Public Health is currently out of COVID-19 vaccine. There is no waiting list or place to sign up for vaccine at this time," the website displayed on Monday afternoon. "Public Health has requested more vaccine and as more becomes available, it will be published on this website with a link to schedule an appointment. Thank you for your patience."
Last week the county ran a mass vaccination test to demonstrate that it could give shots to large numbers of people in a quick and efficient manner, but officials say that still requires the state to provide those vaccines to make it a reality.
“We’re hoping to get more vaccine,” public health director Cheryl Fraser said. “Our local officials, county and city, are working very hard with the state."
