Comal County added two New Braunfels deaths to its COVID-19 data on Tuesday morning as it reported 87 additional cases of the disease with local hospital use climbing to numbers not seen since the summer.
Both of the deaths took place on Nov. 25 with a woman and a man in their 80s passing away, health officials released. The latest deaths put the county's total since the pandemic began at 130.
The latest reports from Comal County hospitals show them caring for 42 COVID-19 patients with 11 of those in intensive care and six on ventilators. That's up from 28 patients reported by the hospitals on Friday. Sixteen county residents are now hospitalized with the virus. Those could be hospitalized locally, or out of the county, officials have said.
Both hospitals in New Braunfels say they are equipped to deal with the increases in cases, but urge people to continue to follow health and safety guidance to curtail the resurgent spread of the virus.
“Our staff is supplied with ample PPE and the necessary resources to safely care for COVID patients,” Natalie Gutierrez, a spokeswoman with Resolute Health Hospital, said before Thanksgiving. “The Southwest Texas Regional Advisory Council is requesting additional nurses for our area, which will help with staffing should the numbers continue to climb. We continue to closely monitor for the best use of hospital beds and are able to adjust as needed to create additional capacity."
CHRISTUS said it also stood ready.
“Our hospital has always remained vigilant in responding to the ebbs and flows of this pandemic and ensuring that we are equipped to give quality care to those who need it most,” Nikela Pradier, a spokeswoman with CHRISTUS Health, said.
New cases
Of the 87 additional cases, 81 of them are new while six are backlogged cases now being added to the county's data. Of the new cases 21 are confirmed and the other 60 are probable, while all six backlogged cases were probable.
The county has now reported 4,595 cases of COVID-19 since the pandemic arrived locally in March with 3,904 of those patients having recovered — including six additional recoveries reported on Tuesday.
The county now has 561 active COVID-19 cases. It dipped below 100 active cases in early October with the number rising rapidly through November as county officials urged people to not allow complacency with the virus to take hold.
As of Tuesday morning, the county's office of public health has received reports of 35,637 tests conducted with 3,224 confirmed cases, 1,368 probable cases and three suspect cases.
The seven-day positivity rate for Comal County on Tuesday stood at 10.47% with the state of Texas' rate at 11.72%
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.