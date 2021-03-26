Jason Blataric started feeling tired while on an early December trip to Big Bend National Park with his family.
“We had two days out there exploring, hiking, walking around, checking out the sights,” the substitute teacher from Schertz said. “We were on a trail, and we were going on and on. I thought this trail was long, but I was also feeling tired. And I thought that this was not that long of a trail. I felt worn out.”
Blataric, 45, who was with his wife Ellie and six-year-old son Logan, said they went back to the hotel with a plan to rest up and try another trail the next day.
“That’s when I got chills, like fever chills, and I just couldn’t get warm,” he said. “I took a shower and just couldn’t get rid of them.”
A pain reliever and a nap didn’t help.
Blataric said he wanted to get tested for COVID-19, but in that remote area of Texas, finding a facility that conducted the tests was difficult.
“Ultimately, we decided to cut our vacation short and head back home,” he said.
Blataric said he was able to get a test at an urgent care facility in Schertz. The test came back positive for COVID-19. He then quarantined himself at home.
“The first week after being positive, I didn’t notice anything different,” he said. “I was expecting it to be like most other people, just kind of skate through this thing with a few symptoms, but I started coughing, and it started developing worse and worse. After another week, it got so bad that I was having
trouble sleeping.”
Blataric said he thought it might be pneumonia, so he went to the emergency room at Baptist Emergency Hospital - Schertz. Doctors sent him home with an inhaler, which didn’t bring him much relief. Two days later, he went back to the emergency room.
“They immediately saw that I needed to be on oxygen,” he said. “They put me on oxygen, and they told me I would be under observation for 24 to 48 hours. That’s when it got real.”
After nearly a week at the hospital for COVID-19 treatment, Blataric went home with supplemental oxygen.
He spent the Christmas holiday at home but regressed after the new year when he developed a fever.
“It escalated quickly,” he said. “My portable oxygen couldn’t keep up. We made a decision to go to the ER. I learned later that if you’re struggling to breathe that badly, call 9-1-1. I had my wife help me out of the house. It took a good 10, 12 minutes to get out of the house because I could only move about two feet at a time before I would have to stop. It was very scary and very hard to keep breathing, even with the oxygen.”
Doctors at Baptist decided they needed to transfer Blataric to another facility with an ICU for continued treatment.
Blataric was transferred to Resolute Health Hospital in New Braunfels.
“That was answered prayer,” he said. “I’m going to be minutes from home rather than miles. I later found out that Resolute was also taking patients from El Paso because they had no ICU beds, and I realized how bad this could have been, distance-wise.”
By this time, a month into this odyssey, a COVID-19 test indicated Blatatic was clear of the virus, but he still needed medications, steroids and oxygen therapy for pneumonia symptoms.
“Most of my life, I stupidly lived with the feeling I was indestructible,” he said. “I’m not a worrier, health-wise or danger-wise. There’s not much I’m afraid of. I’ll try a lot of things. Even up to this point, I was considered, but I wasn’t worried about whether COVID was going to kill me.”
Fortunately, doctors never placed Blataric on a ventilator during treatment. Doctors released him after a 10-day stay at Resolute in mid-January.
“I believed that I was going to be okay,” he said. “I was thinking about the logistics and the financial costs that are coming and whether my wife was able to handle home, work and getting my son to school. That’s where my head was at. I also attributed a lot of that to my faith. I felt that God’s got this. I can’t do anything for myself worrying, so I’m going to put that at God’s feet and let him watch over me.”
However, Blataric said he did get scared with his third trip to the hospital just a couple of days later.
“I was in the shower, and my arms felt heavy all of a sudden,” he said. “My arms dropped. The left side of my mouth tasted numb, almost like getting a novocaine shot. I felt like I was getting a little bit of tunnel vision. I braced myself and called out for my wife. I wanted to tell her that something was wrong, but it didn’t come out that way. What actually came out was very slurred.”
Blataric had suffered a stroke, a complication doctors believe could have resulted from blood clots caused by the COVID-19 virus.
A study published online July 2 in the journal JAMA Neurology indicated COVID-19 could raise a patient’s risk for a stroke.
“I was going to have to go back to the hospital, and at that moment, I felt utterly let down,” Blataric said. “I felt like I was going to let down my family even though this is not something I could help. I felt crushed. I was feeling broken. I was feeling scared.”
Blataric was taken by ambulance to Methodist Hospital Northeast in San Antonio for treatment.
He suffered a second stroke while in the hospital. It was another 10-day hospital stay.
“I haven’t had anything since then,” he said. “The only thing from the stroke that I have is some peripheral blindness in (the right) eye.”
He said he has resumed substitute teaching assignments at Schertz-Cibolo-Universal City ISD as well as exercising and pursuing other activities.
“I walk. I ruck,” Blataric said. “I ride my mountain bike. Just two days ago, I went to the state park in Austin and put myself through some paces. I rode my mountain bike on a 5-mile trail then did some hiking after that. It wore me out sufficiently but yesterday was all about recovery, just lounging and getting over the aches and pains. I’m learning what I can do and how much recovery I need.”
Blataric got a surprise during the Herald-Zeitung’s visit to Resolute to interview him for this story. He was reunited with some of the team members who cared for him during his stay.
Hugs and smiles, at least the parts of a smile that can be seen on an unmasked face, were exchanged.
However, the Resolute team was surprised to learn about Blataric’s stroke experience, which occurred after his stay at the New Braunfels hospital.
“It’s not often we get to hear the result of the miracle story, especially at a time like this,” said Kellie Garnier, a registered respiratory therapist. “There’s so much negativity and sadness. It’s wonderful to hear of someone having a wonderful outcome. As caregivers, it means a lot.”
Garnier said caring for Blataric and other COVID-19 patients during the last year has been a humbling experience.
“You just want to reassure people that they are going to make it, and we’re going to do the best we can,” Garnier said. “When you see the fear in someone’s eyes or when somebody has to die alone because there are no family members allowed, it’s a very humbling experience, and it can be overwhelming, but you have to remember that you were chosen for this and we all have different gifts. I feel blessed to be a part of it.”
Registered Nurse Russ Autenrieth said he was pleased to see the result of Blataric’s experience.
“It’s very rare to see a patient who has gone through so much of a recovery process, and then they come back, and they’re as appreciative as he is of the care that he received and how well he’s done,” Autenrieth said. “It’s a great feeling to be able to see that as a nurse, you’ve been able to make a difference in someone’s life.”
Authenrieth also described his year-long experience caring for COVID-19 patients as humbling.
“It makes you think about where people are coming from, where they are getting this disease process from and being involved in the whole process because it affects some people more than others. They’re alone in the hospital because they can’t have visitors, so who is that person going to see every day? That’s the bedside staff. That’s the staff that’s there day in and day out. Instead of just treating them as a patient, you really want to treat them like family. You want to know about them and their family. The goal is to get them back to as high as functioning as possible when they leave the hospital.”
Registered Nurse Melanie Bishop was also a member of Blataric’s care team.
“It changes your perspective,” she said. “He seems to have a whole new appreciation for his life. I think it’s wonderful to hear their story afterward. We never get to know. I’m happy for his family and I think he has a really tough spirit. I like to hear these kinds of stories.”
In addition to caring for patients at Resolute, Bishop also traveled to care for patients in El Paso and Detroit in the last year. She described her experience in the two cities that had been coronavirus hot spots as “kind of crazy” and “traumatic.”
“For me, it has been an honor, and I feel very blessed to have the job that I have,” Bishop said. “You get to touch people’s lives and make connections. That’s what it’s all about.”
