H-E-B locations in New Braunfels will not open Monday.
According to a press release on its online newsroom page, all three H-E-B locations in New Braunfels as well as a swath of stores between San Antonio and Kerrville, will not open on Monday.
The location in Bulverde is also on the list of stores that will remain closed Monday.
H-E-B management has been adjusting its hours since the weekend in preparation for the winter weather that has dumped ice and snow across the region and sent temperatures plunging well below freezing.
"At H-E-B, our top priority is taking care of Texas, and we are prepared to help our fellow Texans in any situation our company and communities might face," the release stated.
Stores hours at other locations could be adjusted according to local conditions, and customers could also see limited time slots available for curbside and home delivery orders over the next few days.
The H-E-B and Favor Senior Support phone line will also be closed Monday.
H-E-B said it would continue to closely monitor the situation and will resume regular hours as soon as possible.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.