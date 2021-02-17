The final round of winter weather — bands of snowfall with accumulations of up to 3 inches in some portions of South Central Texas — is expected overnight, leaving city, county and school district officials weighing closures for a third consecutive day on Thursday.
As of noon Wednesday, roads remained hazardous throughout the region, with civic and Texas Department of Transportation officials continuing to warn drivers to stay home even after temperatures rose above freezing for the first time in nearly four days.
Flyovers and major streets remained closed, still glazed from 1 and 3 inches of ice left by freezing drizzle overnight. At 4 a.m. the city of New Braunfels said all streets “should be considered impassable until further notice,” and reiterated warnings against travel at 11 a.m.
“Reminder - Roadways remain hazardous! Patches of ice are present and we advise you not to drive,” a city Facebook post said. “If you cannot avoid driving, please use extreme caution and understand that emergency responders may not be able to reach you should the need arise.
“The city is closely monitoring this evolving situation and will provide further updates and guidance as it becomes available.”
New Braunfels Police Department and Comal County Sheriff’s Office said those who try and fail should “be advised that emergency workers may not be able to reach you should you need assistance.”
Laura Lopez, TxDOT’s San Antonio district spokesperson, said portions of Interstate 35, 410, Loop 1604 and other major venues remain closed. Electronic message boards are up at mandatory exits throughout the Alamo City, though some barricades had been pushed aside by drivers choosing to ignore them.
“Avoid the highways as much as possible,” she said. “We had several entrance ramps that were closed and found that people were going through the barricades to get on the highway.”
Only one update canceling activities for the rest of the week came from the New Braunfels Independent School District. NBISD and Comal ISD canceled all activities Wednesday.
Officials from both districts were expected to issue updates later Wednesday afternoon, as continuing rolling energy blackouts could continue into Thursday.
The Electric Reliability Council of Texas (ERCOT) issued an 11 a.m. update, with President and CEO Bill Magness and Senior Director of System Operations Dan Woodfin stating the state’s power grid will slowly be restored as the weather becomes warmer.
As of 6 a.m. Wednesday, ERCOT said about 600,000 homes had had power restored, but that 2.7 million homes were still waiting. Local law agencies repeated Tuesday’s request for residents not to call them to report ongoing power outages.
“CCSO and NBPD 9-1-1 centers have been receiving a lot of calls from those who are asking for an update about power being restored or from those who are unhappy that their power is out,” their joint Facebook post said. “The volume of those calls could get in the way of someone in a true emergency being able to reach an emergency dispatcher.
“If you are in need of emergency assistance due to an ongoing power outage, please do not hesitate to call 9-1-1. Questions or complaints about ongoing outages can be answered by New Braunfels Utilities or other electric service providers.”
The National Weather Service predicts Wednesday’s high should reach 40 before dropping into the upper 20s, with a 40% to 50% chance of sleet turning into snow overnight. Up to 1 inch is forecast along the local I-35 corridor through Thursday, with a high of 33 and low of 19.
The NWS forecasts mostly sunny conditions Friday and Saturday, with temperatures in the mid 40s Friday and mid 50s Saturday.
Residents can stay up to date with emergency information by visiting links at www.nbtexas.org and www.co.comal.tx.us and Facebook and their associated social media pages. For highway road closure information, visit drivetexas.org or call 800-452-9292.
