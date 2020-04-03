Central Texas-based wine and spirits retailer Twin Liquors recently launched a delivery service in New Braunfels.
Customers can shop for their favorite wines, spirits and beers through twinliquors.com or the Twin Liquors app, available to download on iOS and Android app stores. In addition to delivery options, customers can also place orders for in-store pick-up.
Sandra Spalding, director of marketing for the company that operates 85 stores in Texas, said Twin Liquors began online commerce services about 18 months ago and has expanded its offerings to include New Braunfels.
“With the popularity of on-demand ordering of groceries and to-go food, Twin Liquors was working diligently to get that platform up,” Spalding said. “There are a lot of marketing websites out there that want to provide the service for you, and we were really focused on making sure that we were doing it through the Twin Liquors brand. It is a brand that is trusted.”
Twin Liquors is teaming up with a third-party service, Postmates, to provide the delivery service.
Online orders may be delayed due to increased volume.
“As Twin wants to do everything to the top standard, we were slowly rolling out in other markets,” she said. “With the recent developments of the coronavirus pandemic, the shelter-in-place and everything else that’s going on with our new norm, we realized very quickly and early on that in order to keep our communities and our people safe, we needed to escalate expanding the footprint of the online offering.”
Twin Liquors has two brick-and-mortar locations in New Braunfels — 1659 SH 46 and 244 FM 306 — that remain open from 11 a.m. to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
The company, which got its start in Austin in 1937, is currently providing e-commerce options in most areas of Austin, Austin Metro, San Marcos and San Antonio; select areas of Houston; and select areas of Dallas through the Sigel’s brand.
Recently added online service areas include College Station, Georgetown, Killeen, Temple, Victoria and Waco.
Customers must be 21 years or older to shop and order online, receive delivery or pick-up in store. All deliveries require in-person verification of a legal photo ID at the point of delivery. Deliveries will not be unattended.
Online store hours are from 11 a.m to 8 p.m. Monday through Saturday.
