Now that the summer heat is on, the New Braunfels Professional Fire Fighters Association is accepting donations of boxed fans to help cool seniors and others in need.
Donors are asked to bring new, in-the-box fans to any New Braunfels fire station; the fire department’s administrative offices at City Hall, 550 Landa St.; or the municipal building (the former City Hall), at 424 S. Castell Ave., between now and July 3.
“We’re going to be accepting fans from the community at all of our fire stations from now until July 3, which coincides with a public event from 10 a.m. to 1 p.m. at the Central Fire Station,” the NBPFFA’s Brandon Applebee said on Thursday. “Anyone who chooses to take a tour and visit the fire station museum is welcome to bring fans to that event.”
The association’s annual drive has collected hundreds of fans through the years that were donated to individuals, seniors and nonprofits. The 2019 drive collected more than 150 new box fans the Salvation Army of Comal County and Comal County Senior Citizens Center distributed to seniors and economically disadvantaged citizens.
Applebee said the NBPFFA is working toward setting up fan drive drop-off events, usually held at area H-E-Bs and Lowe’s Home Improvement stores.
“We haven’t been able to schedule those, but from now until July 3 people are welcome to bring their fans to any fire station,” Applebee said.
The Central Fire Station, or Fire Station No. 1, is located at 169 S. Hill Street. Other fire stations are located at 4120 Loop 337 (FS No. 2); 1333 Hanz Drive (FS No. 3); 2210 Alyssa Way (FS No. 4); 1250 W. County Line Road (FS No. 5); and 209 Stone Gate (FS No. 6).
