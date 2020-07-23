Q: Are pregnant people at greater risk from COVID-19?
A: The Centers for Disease Control says they don’t currently know if pregnant people have a greater chance of getting sick from COVID-19 than the general public or whether they are more likely to have serious illness as a result.
With viruses from the same family as COVID-19, and other viral respiratory infections, such as influenza, pregnant people have had a higher risk of developing severe illness. It is always important for pregnant people to protect themselves from illnesses.
Q: How can pregnant people protect themselves?
A: The Texas Department of State Health Services says pregnant people should do the same things as everyone else to avoid COVID-19 infection, including:
Avoiding close contact with people who are sick.
Washing your hands often with soap and water for at least 20 seconds, especially after going to the bathroom; before eating; and after blowing your nose, coughing, or sneezing. If soap and water are not readily available, you can use an alcohol-based hand sanitizer that contains at least 60% alcohol.
Cleaning and disinfecting frequently-touched objects and surfaces using a regular household cleaning spray or wipe.
Avoiding touching your eyes, nose, and mouth with unwashed hands.
Covering your cough or sneeze with a tissue, then throw the tissue in the trash and wash your hands.
Staying home when you are sick.
Practicing social distancing.
Q. Is remdesivir approved by the FDA to treat COVID-19?
A. Remdesivir is an investigational antiviral drug. It is not currently FDA-approved by the Food and Drug Administration to treat or prevent any diseases, including COVID-19.
Because remdesivir may help very sick patients, the FDA is allowing this drug to be provided to hospitalized patients with severe COVID-19 under an Emergency Use Authorization. Under this authorization, health care providers and patients are provided with information about the risks of remdesivir. However, final data from clinical trials included in an FDA application for approval are necessary to determine whether the drug is safe and effective in treating COVID-19.
