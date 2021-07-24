Fischer Park brings much to community

The Fischers of Fischer Park, Part IV
Fortunately, Dewey and Milda Fischers’ children Maurice, Dean, Beverly (Garrott), Faye (Doughty) and Debra (Grier) held a real affection for the home site of their youth. Offers made to them to purchase the site and to sub-divide the property were turned down.
Then came the offer from the city of New Braunfels to purchase those glorious acres for a community park and name it Fischer Park.
The Fischer siblings agreed to donate 3 acres and the city would purchase 55 acres from the Fischers for $2,284,078.00. An additional adjacent 4 acres were purchased for $269,518.00. This brought the size of Fischer Park to 62 acres.
Work began on the park in 2008. Already there were the two water tanks, now known as ponds, that were put in years ago on the Fischer property by the father-son team of Dewey Fischer and his sons Maurice and Dean. Together both ponds cover 5 acres and are stocked with catfish for the fisherman’s enjoyment. Now the fun of kayaking on the ponds is available when visiting the park.
Fischer Park formally opened in 2015. The total cost of the park development was $8.7 million. The New Braunfels Economic Development Corporation contributed $5.2 million. The City of New Braunfels capital budget funded the remaining $3.3 million.
Among the outstanding features of the park is the Nature Education Center that serves over 4,000 visitors each year. The center hosts school field trips connecting children to the wonders of nature. Definitely a favorite activity are the archaeological digs. In addition to birthday parties, there are programs and classes available year-round. Throughout summer there are camps for children ages 5-12.
The delightful playground area has a splash pad as well as swings. The swings include a “Mommy and Me swing” for forward-facing interaction plus a seat with core support for the youngest member of the family.
There are nine pavilions throughout the park. In addition, there are almost 100 picnic tables and numerous bar-b-cue pits to be utilized and enjoyed in this beautiful setting.
Thanks to a grant of $200,000 from Texas Parks and Wildlife to Fischer Park, there is now a 2-mile hike and bike trail within the park. The grant also provided a cost savings to the city. Along the trail and elsewhere in the park there are numerous interpretive signs describing the flora/fauna, wildlife and history of the property.
In addition, Fischer Park serves as an environmental and educational model for visitors while saving energy costs because the park houses the first solar array on a New Braunfels public building. A display located in the Nature Education Center graphs the kilowatt offset of the park’s greenhouse effect for visitors to see. The solar array was the result of a generous anonymous donation of $50,000. The donor is interested in providing an educational tool for children. There is an exhibit inside the Nature Education Center showing how much energy is being generated at any given time.
The Monarch Butterfly Garden was created as more was learned from Jane Miller, a Texas Master Naturalist about the importance of protecting these beautiful creatures as they pass through our area on to their wintering home in southwestern Mexico. Jane helped to guide the design including plant selection, layout and pathways. Twelve thousand dollars were given to the Parks Foundation by donors who wish to remain anonymous to purchase butterfly benches for the garden.
The H-E-B Tournament of Champions provided a $250,000 partnership grant for the Nature Education Center for salaries, special projects and equipment for the Center.
Thanks also to the H-E-B Tournament of Champions funding restoration of 30 acres of park property was started. The following is taken from an award application written by Jane Miller:
“In an area landlocked by businesses and rapidly expanding subdivisions, Fischer Park provides not only kid-enticing amenities expected of today’s public parks but reserves over 30-acres, about half of the park’s acreage, as native prairie. New Braunfels Parks and Recreation Department (PARD) contracted with Native American Seed of Junction, Texas, to do a site visit and map the restoration plan. That plan is being implemented over several years and includes removal of invasive species. Lindheimer Master Naturalists and Lindheimer Native Plant Society of Texas members are among volunteers working with PARD to accomplish various associated tasks. Native American Seed is also scheduled to do periodic visits which will ensure maximum timeliness of species removal and replanting. The restoration of a 30-plus acre black land prairie of native plants in the heart of New Braunfels and less than a mile off Interstate 35 is remarkable. Long-term, the prairie will also stabilize soil, lesson erosion, and should only increase in importance as a true environmental asset for the New Braunfels community.”
A time capsule was placed at the entrance of the Nature Education Center. It contains letters from community leaders, students from a nearby elementary school, city staff and local H-E-B store managers. The capsule is scheduled to be opened in 2065, 50 years after the opening of Fischer Park in 2015. One can only imagine all the fun as well as the excitement of learning plus the creative additions that will take place during those years.
We thank conservationist Jane Miller for her many contributions to Fischer Park and for allowing us to use a portion of her award application for this column. We also thank Stacey Dicke, head of PARD for so generously sharing Fischer Park information with us. Once again, we thank the Fischer family historian, Beverly Fischer Garrott for information on the exceptional Dewey and Milda Fischer family.
