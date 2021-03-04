Comal Independent School District trustees on Tuesday gave the go-ahead to apply for state weather waivers for missed school days and campus damages, and compensation measures for employees during the recent storm.
The Texas Education Agency has allowed districts with electrical outages and other storm impacts to request missed school-day waivers for the weeks of Feb. 15 and Feb. 22 without utilizing make-up or bad weather days.
Trustees approved a special waiver request for Specht Elementary, the most damaged among eight campuses hit by the storm. They also authorized Superintendent Andrew Kim to pay staff up to their regular rate of pay and 1 1/2 for non-exempt employees who worked during the Feb. 16-19 shutdown.
On Tuesday, kindergartners and first-grade students returned to Specht, where the front office and several classrooms were flooded by burst water pipes a few weeks ago.
“Specht had the worst of it, by far,” said Michael McCullar, assistant superintendent for school operations, who didn’t have a dollar estimate on damages.
“While we do not have a timeline on when the campus will be fully operational, we do know we will not be able to resume on-campus instruction for several weeks,” the district said.
McCullar said other campuses with damages included Canyon High School, Canyon Middle School, Pieper Ranch Middle School, Danville Middle School, Arlon Seay Elementary, Spring Branch Middle School and Smithson Valley High School, where the library was flooded.
During the meeting, hosted in the morning and postponed from Feb. 25, the district honored
Robotics teams at Canyon Lake High School and Smithson Valley High School for top honors at the SA Best Robotics competition; National Merit Finalist Philip Templeman of Canyon HS; Texas Music Educators Association all-state musicians Canyon HS senior Joey Aldrich and Canyon Lake HS senior Tyler Dickens, and Smithson Valley HS sophomore Reagan Bolt for warning a $4,000 scholarship for her original artwork entered in the 2021 San Antonio Stock Show & Rodeo Western Art Contest.
Also Tuesday, trustees approved the district’s 2021-22 academic calendar, which begins the school year Aug. 24, ends it on Thursday, May 26, and designates Friday, May 27 as a bad-weather make-up day before the Memorial Day weekend.
Trustees received a report from the district’s Compensation Task Force; approved joint election agreements with the cities of New Braunfels, Bulverde and Garden Ridge and Comal County for the May 1 elections; and approved more than $900,000 in furniture, fixtures and equipment for the new Pieper High School opening next August.
For more, visit the district’s website, comalisd.org.
