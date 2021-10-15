Despite cleaning up mud and debris left by overnight storms two days ago, the city of New Braunfels continued closure of recreational access to the Comal River but reopened the Guadalupe River to traffic Friday afternoon.
Both venues within city limits were closed Thursday morning after several inches of rain swelled both rivers, sending water and debris over their banks and into adjacent parks.
Water flow discharge measured 3,680 cubic feet per second on the Comal River and 5,740 cfs on the Guadalupe early Thursday dropped to 356 cfs and 475 cfs, respectively, by Friday afternoon.
“City staff has been working throughout the day to clean up debris like tree branches, mud, rocks and other items that washed downstream,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator.
It will take another day before crews can complete cleanups along the Comal River.
“We still lack the (water) clarity we would like to have to make repairs on the Comal River — we still have a few more to make once we get that clarity,” said Amy Niles, city of New Braunfels’ river manager. “Right now, we’re hoping to make those repairs tomorrow if the clarity allows us to do so and then we’ll be able to reopen.”
It was the fourth closure for the Comal this season and the first for the Guadalupe, which reopened around 3:30 p.m.
“We haven’t had any closures for the Guadalupe and it’s the first time both have been closed together this year,” Niles said.
Niles said the city would issue a press release and post reopening information on the city website and social media. When the venues reopen, it urges river-goers remain cautious about debris that may not be visible under the water’s surface.
The National Weather Service held a slight chance of showers as a cold front made its through South Central Texas late Friday afternoon. The forecast calls for gusty north winds reaching 25 mph, dropping low temperatures into the 50s by late evening. Mostly sunny skies should prevail Saturday through Monday, with highs in the mid-70s and lows near 50 into Tuesday.
(0) comments
Welcome to the discussion.
Log In
Keep it Clean. Please avoid obscene, vulgar, lewd, racist or sexually-oriented language.
PLEASE TURN OFF YOUR CAPS LOCK.
Don't Threaten. Threats of harming another person will not be tolerated.
Be Truthful. Don't knowingly lie about anyone or anything.
Be Nice. No racism, sexism or any sort of -ism that is degrading to another person.
Be Proactive. Use the 'Report' link on each comment to let us know of abusive posts.
Share with Us. We'd love to hear eyewitness accounts, the history behind an article.