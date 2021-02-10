A variant strain of the COVID-19 virus first found in the United Kingdom that health experts say spreads more easily and quickly than others has made its way to Comal County.

County health officials on Wednesday reported two of the confirmed cases were identified as the UK variant referred to as B.1.1.7.

"This is the first report of variant strains found in Comal County residents," Comal County Director of Public Health Cheryl Fraser said. "We received this information from (the Texas) Department of State Health Services. Not every specimen is strain typed, but samples are randomly being selected and sent to the (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) for surveillance purposes. Public Health continues to work with the CDC and DSHS to monitor this closely."

The two variant cases were among the 114 new cases reported Wednesday by county officials.

Since the fall, the CDC says there have been several new variants identified worldwide: a UK variant, a South African variant (B.1.351) and a Brazilian variant (P.1).

The first known case of the UK coronavirus strain reported in Texas was in an adult male resident of Harris County in early January.

"Genetic variations are the norm among viruses, and it's not surprising that it showed up (in Texas) given how rapidly it spreads," said Dr. John Hellerstedt, DSHS commissioner, in a statement made in January in response to the first variant case. "This should make us all redouble our commitment to the infection prevention practices that we know work: masks any time you're around people you don't live with, social distancing and personal and environmental hygiene."

Of the county's newly reported cases Wednesday, 74 are confirmed and 37 are probable. Three are suspect cases.

County officials also reported 80 recoveries, bringing the number of active cases to 622.

No deaths were reported Wednesday.

The additional recoveries from the virus bring that total to 7,794.

Seventy-seven of the new cases stem from New Braunfels, with 19 coming from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, eight from south of Canyon Lake, six from southern Comal County and Garden Ridge, and four from north of Canyon Lake.

The largest number of new cases came from people in their 30s and 40s with 39, followed by people in their 50s and 60s with 35, people in their 20s and people under 20 with 17 each and people 70 and older with six.

As of Tuesday, the state has reported 2.2 million confirmed cases in 254 counties and 326,984 probable cases in 223 counties since the pandemic began.

Comal County officials have reported 8,685 cases during that time.

Hospitalizations

The percentage of hospital beds used by COVID-19 patients across the region Wednesday fell below the 15% threshold that triggered tighter state restrictions late last year, which closed bars and lowered capacity limits at other businesses.

The percentage of hospital beds taken by COVID-19 patients in the 22-county region, which includes both Comal and Guadalupe counties, stood at 14.99% Wednesday.

Tighter restrictions in the region would be lifted once hospitalizations drop below 15% for seven consecutive days.

Of the county's active cases, 73 patients were hospitalized Wednesday. Comal County hospitals reported caring for 54 COVID-19 patients, with 23 of those in intensive care and 19 on ventilators.

Local hospitals are caring for a mix of local and outside patients, and officials have said some patients might be treated at outside hospitals.

On Tuesday, there were at least 9,401 hospitalized patients in Texas with confirmed coronavirus infections. The state reported 12,414 available staffed hospital beds, including 879 available staffed ICU beds statewide. COVID-19 patients currently occupy 14.1% of total hospital beds statewide.

The county's seven-day molecular positivity rate on Monday stood at 58.83%, while the antigen positivity rate was 7.6%. Health officials have said that the molecular rate, a test that's more accurate but takes longer to process, can be misleading because fewer residents are taking it. The antigen test is quicker but less accurate.

As of Wednesday morning, public health has received reports of 63,700 tests conducted, with 4,554 confirmed cases, 4,112 probable cases and 19 suspect cases.

Those wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county's dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday to schedule an appointment.

Vaccines

The county's standby list for the COVID-19 vaccine closed after it capped out at 12,000 people, but officials said it might reopen as the supply of vaccine increases. County officials said call center operators continue to schedule appointments for vaccination clinics this week after receiving more doses from the state.

Those registered for the standby list could receive a call this week, and officials ask people to respond to calls as soon as possible.

County officials are also asking people on the standby list who receive emails and that contain links or phone numbers to schedule appointments for future vaccination clinics not to share that information publicly.

Residents interested in receiving a COVID-19 vaccine, who meet the criteria in Phase 1A and 1B of the state's vaccination plan, can check the county's website and Facebook page for information on when the standby list will reopen.

People are not required to be vaccinated in their county of residence.

CVS Health will begin to administer COVID-19 vaccines to eligible people starting Thursday at locations across Texas, including San Antonio and Canyon Lake.

Patients must register in advance as early at CVS.com or through the CVS Pharmacy app. People without online access can contact CVS customer service at 800-746-7287.

Christus Santa Rosa maintains an appointment system for some clinics sites. Visit its website at christushealth.org and use the online chat function to be screened for eligibility and to check availability.

As of Tuesday, 3.4 million doses have been administered, with 2.5 million people receiving one dose and 842,870 people, or 2.9% of Texas' population, fully vaccinated. Both vaccines currently available — Pfizer and Moderna — require two doses, and neither vaccine is approved for children under age 16.

In Comal County, 12,979 people have received one dose and 3,836 people have received both doses, according to Department of State Health Services data.

Find more information on the COVID-19 vaccine at dshs.texas.gov/coronavirus/immunize/vaccine.aspx. The website includes links to vaccine availability maps and providers.

The Texas Tribune contributed to this story.