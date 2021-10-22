The Dia de los Muertos Festival is back in New Braunfels after the live event went on hiatus last year due to the pandemic, and focuses on loved ones lost to COVID-19.
Dia de los Muertos, or “Day of the Dead,” celebrates the lives and memories of loved ones passed. The Mexican holiday is Nov. 1 and 2, but the local festival will be Saturday, Oct. 23 downtown from noon to 10 p.m.
“Death is a universal language, it’s a universal feeling, memories, the loss that everybody goes through,” New Braunfels Hispanic Business Alliance vice chair Mary Ann Labowski said.
The New Braunfels Hispanic Business Alliance puts on the festival every year, and for its fifth festival it got the City’s permission to close downtown in preparation for a big turnout.
For the parade, it will close down San Antonio Street, from South Castell Avenue to Market Street, about from the Phoenix Saloon to Muck & Fuss.
Seguin Avenue will also be closed down, from Mill Street around the front of Zoeller Funeral Home to Cole Avenue in front of First Protestant Church.
From 6 a.m. to 11 a.m., more than 60 vendors from food to boutiques will start rolling in.
At 4 p.m. there will be the “ofrenda walk” where people will carry pictures and possessions of loved ones passed to place on a 24-foot altar.
People are encouraged to bring copies so they do not lose a picture, or if it is an original to put their name and number on the back in case it gets lost.
Behind the altar is also a large chalkboard where people can write messages.
“Sometimes it gets filled, it just gives you goosebumps looking at all the messages people put on there,” Labowski said.
This year, the festival will be decorated with marigold flowers and monarch butterflies. The marigold flowers are believed to bring spirits to the ofrenda and the butterflies represent the “souls.”
There is also live music at two entertainment stages, with the main stage around midday featuring headliner and Grammy winner David Farias, a renowned Tejano musician.
The performance will be an emotional reunion for Farias and his brothers who formed the band.
The second stage will feature Americana music. Dancers and mariachi bands from Hays County middle and high schools will also perform.
There will be a main bar between Naeglin’s Bakery and Le Cistron European Cafe & Bistro and four smaller bars will be throughout the floorplan area.
For the kids, New Braunfels Library Foundation will have its RIOmobile mobile library bus. There will also be Fiesta Lanes in the kids area, with giant blow-up pins.
Labowski said the event will be fun while also emotional, for both locals and out-of-towners that even fly in for it.
She lost her father two years ago, and so she has a cigar box decorated with his favorite things and pictures of him she will bring.
“To be able to have everybody be a part of a culture behind our Hispanic culture, our Latino culture, it’s still a beautiful thing to incorporate our whole community to be a part of,” Labowski said. “Everybody’s invited to do that to bring a picture and to throughout the day remember to tell stories, happy ones. That’s how we keep them alive within us and to be able to share them.”
Herald-Zeitung Assistant Editor Alec Woolsey contributed to this article.
