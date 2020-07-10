Administrators at Resolute Health Hospital and CHRISTUS Santa Rosa Hospital - New Braunfels said on Friday that intensive care units at their facilities were near capacity as COVID-19 hospitalizations continue to climb.
Resolute CEO Mark Bernard said the hospital was now using an expanded part of their ICU facility but had sufficient hospital capacity, staffing and personal protective equipment to manage the surge in COVID-19 patients.
“We’ve seen the number rise considerably,” Bernard said. “It’s been staggering compared to what we saw two or three months ago. We have not been compromised in any way, shape or form due to equipment. We typically are running a 12-bed ICU and only using some of those beds. Now, we’re into the expanded part of our ICU with 16 beds.”
At one point on Friday morning, Bernard said there was only one ICU bed available, but he also noted that patient counts fluctuate widely during the day.
“The number of cases in recent days is relatively flat, but compared to where we were two weeks ago or two months ago, it’s very significant,” he said.
In addition to seriously ill COVID-19 patients, ICUs provide intensive care for critically ill or injured patients and is staffed by specially trained medical personnel. The unit contains equipment that allows for continuous monitoring and life support.
Jim Wesson, president and administrator of CHRISTUS, said the hospital is converting additional beds and equipping those with ICU capabilities, which will extend ICU bed capacity.
“We have worked hard to ensure we maintain the appropriate supply of PPE and bed capacity for COVID-19 patients as well as non-COVID -19 patients that may need medical or surgical care,” Wesson said. “We have implemented safe, effective ways to continue providing care to all those who need us.”
Both administrators said they continue to ask the community to wear face masks while in public, maintain at least six feet of physical distance between themselves and others and practice frequent hand hygiene.
“Together, these actions will help to reduce the spread of the virus and save lives,” Wesson said.
The administrators also said those with emergencies —heart attacks, strokes and severe injures — should not wait to come into the hospitals’ emergency rooms for treatment.
Comal County health officials said Friday morning that 44 COVID-positive patients were hospitalized, an increase of eight from Thursday.
Citing data from the Texas Department of State Health Services, the Texas Tribune reported that 9,689 Texans are in the hospital for the coronavirus as of Thursday — 2,307 more than a week ago. They occupy 16.7% of hospital beds.
In late April, Abbott ordered hospitals to reserve 15% of beds for COVID-19 patients.
On April 6, the state started reporting the number of patients with positive tests who were hospitalized. On that day, it was 1,153 patients, according to state figures.
On Thursday, the state reported 11,296 available staffed hospital beds, including 953 available staffed ICU beds statewide.
The number of new cases reported on Thursday was 9,782. There were 54,504 viral tests reported on Wednesday. That made the positivity rate — the percentage of positive cases to viral tests conducted over seven days — 15.6%.
On Thursday, state health officials reported more than 100 new coronavirus deaths, a record high.
To expand hospital capacity, Gov. Greg Abbott on Thursday expanded a ban on elective medical procedures to cover more than 100 counties across much of the state, including Comal County.
The order covers surgeries and other procedures that are not “immediately, medically” necessary.
“We are freeing up more resources to address upticks in COVID-19 related cases,” Abbott said in a statement. “The state of Texas will continue to do everything we can to mitigate the spread of this virus and support our hospitals and health care professionals as they care for their fellow Texans.”
There are exceptions for procedures that, “if performed in accordance with the commonly accepted standard,” would not deplete hospital capacity needed to treat COVID-19 patients.
