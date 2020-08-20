Comal County has confirmed one new death related to COVID-19, bringing the pandemic's death toll to 78.
Cheryl Fraser, the county's public health director, informed county commissioners of the death — a woman in her 70s who lived at Kirkwood Manor in New Braunfels who died on July 18 — during a meeting of the commissioner's court on Thursday.
"The last six deaths have all been residents of a local nursing home that occurred between July 18 and Aug. 2," Fraser said. "They were reported to us this week."
Fraser also reported 14 new cases of the disease, bringing that total to 2,848.
Of the 14 new cases, seven are confirmed and seven are probable; 10 are New Braunfels-area residents, two are from the Bulverde/Spring Branch area, one lives south of Canyon Lake, and one lives north of Canyon Lake. Six are younger than 30, one is in their 30s or 40s, six are in their 50s or 60s, and one is older than 70.
According to Fraser, the county has seen 293 cases in the last seven days, an increase of 7.3% from the seven days prior.
Fraser also confirmed 30 more recoveries from COVID-19, for a total of 2,259. With 78 deaths, the county now has 511 active confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases. Of them, 73 are hospitalized.
On Thursday, Comal County hospitals reported caring for 15 COVID-19 patients. Of those, eight are in intensive care beds, and six are on ventilators. Not all of these patients are necessarily county residents. Likewise, not all county residents hospitalized with COVID-19 are in Comal County hospitals.
Fraser said public health staff are continuing weekly calls with school nurses, the health authority and the school's medical director to discuss and plan contract tracing within the schools.
She said a letter with a list of COVID-19 symptoms and related information has been drafted by the health department and sent to both school districts for distribution to parents.
She added that school immunization appointments are available at the Public Health office by calling 830-221-1150.
"As always, continue to follow (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention) guidelines of social distancing, wearing face coverings and staying home if you are sick," Fraser said.
As of Thursday morning, Public Health had received reports 18,204 tests conducted with 2,263 confirmed cases and 585 probable cases.
Comal County's positivity rate is now 15.64%, a decrease from Wednesday's rate of 16.27%.
Public health experts say the goal is to hold the positivity rate below 6%.
Testing
Of the 2,848 confirmed and probable COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 2,173 are from the New Braunfels area, including eastern and central Comal County; 391 from western Comal County, including Bulverde and Spring Branch; 133 from south of Canyon Lake; 78 from north of Canyon Lake, including Fischer; 65 from southern Comal County, including Garden Ridge and Schertz, and eight from Fair Oaks Ranch.
Residents wishing to be tested for COVID-19 can call the county's dedicated hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
Probable case definition
"Probable cases" is a category established by the Texas Department of State Health Services to describe those who do not have a positive PCR test for COVID-19, but meet two of the following three criteria: a positive quick-result antigen test, experiencing COVID-19 symptoms and close contact with a confirmed positive COVID-19 case.
A probable case is treated identically to a confirmed case and counts toward the county's positivity rate and total case tally.
