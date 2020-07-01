The 54th Annual Texas Legislative Conference, rescheduled for September, will take on a new look.
The Texas Legislative Conference is a nonpartisan organization of Texas business and political leaders who meet annually in New Braunfels to focus on public policy issues.
With concerns around COVID-19 and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention’s social distancing guidelines still actively in place, the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce has made changes to the otherwise large-scale event for the 2020 year.
The event was initially scheduled for March 26 and 27.
“These dates are set years in advance,” said Michael Meek, president of the Greater New Braunfels Chamber of Commerce. “When the pandemic hit, we knew we needed to postpone and selected Sept. 3 and 4, which in March seemed like a long time away. As the weeks went on and we got closer and closer to September, it became clear to our staff and volunteer leaders of the event that in the interest of safety we needed to offer the conference portion of the event on-line.”
In place of the traditional Thursday evening Texan of the Year Reception, a sit-down dinner will take place on the evening of Sept. 3 to honor the Texan of the Year, Apollo Astronaut Charles Duke.
In partnership with the New Braunfels Civic Convention Center, a socially distant seating arrangement will ensure guests’ safety during the event, Meek said.
“I am also very pleased that we plan on honoring Gen. Duke as Texan of the Year in-person on Sept. 3 in the civic convention center,” he said. “We have pivoted to a sit-down dinner with limited capacity to allow proper social distancing versus a stand-up reception as in the past. Sponsors will again receive value from the experience, and Gen. Duke will receive the live in-person event he richly deserves.”
Also, chamber organizers chose to cancel the in-person component of the Friday conference. Instead, four webinars of the planned panels will air during the second and third week of September for sponsors and ticket holders.
“This was a hard call, but we feel the right one in everyone’s best interest,” Meek said. “Texans want to experience this iconic event, yet they know it is safer to do it virtually. Our panelists were very understanding and eager to do the panels electronically via Zoom webinar. We feel offering them over four different days and re-running them on a different four days gives our sponsors and ticket holders multiple opportunities and flexibility to gain the information.”
Panel discussions will include: The Role of Science in Our Economy, Future Infrastructure Solutions for Texas, Census 2020: Impacts on Future Elections/Funding and The Future of Space Exploration.
