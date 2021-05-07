What goes up sometimes comes down – even taxable property values in Comal County.
Monday, May 17, is the final day for property owners to file protests of 2021 taxable assessments by the Comal Appraisal District.
Last month the CAD, which assesses and certifies values of taxable properties used by 32 taxing jurisdictions, forecasted 2021 Comal County property values will rise between 14% and 19%, based on assessments performed Jan. 1, 2021.
Rufino Lozano, CAD chief appraiser, said it marked the fourth straight year countywide values increased by double digits. The CAD mailed official appraisal notices to approximately 96,000 property owners with 105,440 accounts between the end of March and mid-April.
Lozano said higher demand for fewer properties has bolstered the seller’s market already in place before the coronavirus pandemic.
“(Sellers) are getting whatever they’re asking for, and in many cases a lot more,” he said. “That was the case last year and it should be again this year. But values depend on the area.
“We will look at each of the different market areas to see if there are issues that are occurring, such as new landfills in the areas, and then make adjustments based on that. So yes, some market areas went up in value and some went down.”
The Texas tax code allows property owners the right to protest assessments. More than 16,000 protests were filed against the CAD’s 2020 assessments – most resulting in higher taxes paid to entities basing tax rates and budgets on CAD assessed values.
This year’s deadline to file or postmark mailed protests with the CAD is May 17, which extended the annual May 15 deadline until the next business day. Protests are initially reviewed and in some cases settled by CAD staffers. Others advance to the citizen-based Comal County Appraisal Review Board, which makes final determinations.
By late March, hearings of 2020 appeals resulted in relief in 2,737 of 4,277 cases that reached the ARB stage. Those that remain protested often wind up in district courts.
A record number of protests were filed last year. Of 16,069 protests against 2020 assessments, Lozano said only 78 cases remain. The CAD has already started work on the 20,000 expected to file protests against 2021 assessments.
“Of the 2,984 who have filed 2021 protests, we’ve heard about one-third of them, leaving about 2,025 remaining,” he said. “But last year, in the two days before and after the deadline, we had more than 11,000 protests filed – which is why we’re encouraging people to file early.”
There are now 22 staffers available to see people filing protests, meaning more are now able to informally meet with walk-in customers, a service limited by the pandemic. The CAD offers meetings through video teleconferencing and conference calls if needed.
“We will be able to take in more people this year,” Lozano said.
The final 2021 CAD numbers will become official after the ARB finishes all appeals, hopefully sometime in late July. The CAD is set to release certified tax rolls by July 25.
The state is granting few measures to provide property tax relief, which are mostly limited to those eligible for homestead, veterans and other exemptions. However this year, qualified property owners with damages from February’s winter storm can file for temporary disaster exemptions before May 28.
“Only seven people have filed for that exemption, which to me has been surprising,” Lozano said. “But unlike filing for the other exemptions, this one lasts only until the May 28 deadline.”
Lozano encourages those with questions about their property values to visit links at the appraisal district’s website, www.comalad.org or email to comalad@co.comal.tx.us.
“We will try to answer their questions as quickly as we can,” he said. “The more information they could send via email would be the best way.”
