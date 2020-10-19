Two New Braunfels men died in separate collisions that shut down parts of Loop 337 and State Highway 46 for hours on Saturday and Sunday, police said.
The first occurred around 10:50 p.m. Saturday, when police responded to a disturbance call in the 1200 block of Gruene Road.
“An allegedly intoxicated male had made threats against employees of a business at that location,” said David Ferguson, city communications coordinator, adding the man fled as he was being approached by off-duty law enforcement security officers.
“He fled on foot into a large, nearby parking lot and entered a silver Toyota Tacoma pickup truck,” Ferguson said. “Despite commands from a security officer to exit the vehicle, the man sped away from the parking spot, nearly striking the officer and other nearby witnesses.”
Ferguson said New Braunfels Police Department units temporarily lost track of the truck but located it at the entrance gate of an apartment complex in the 1300 block of Ranch Parkway.
“An officer attempted to make contact with the driver, who again refused to exit the vehicle,” he said. “He reversed at a high rate of speed, nearly striking the officer, and sped away, traveling south on Loop 337 toward Common Street.”
Ferguson said the pickup, traveling eastbound, struck a white Chevrolet Camaro near the intersection of Loop 337 and Hanz Drive, where it rolled over and ejected the driver, who was severely injured.
Despite life-saving efforts by police and New Braunfels Fire Department paramedics, 43-year old Ryan Patrick Ingle of New Braunfels was pronounced dead at the scene by Precinct 3 by Justice of the Peace Mike Rust, who ordered an autopsy. The driver of the Camaro, a 19-year-old man from Guadalupe County, was uninjured, Ferguson said.
Loop 337 between Hanz Drive and Rivercrest Drive was closed for approximately 5½ as the NBPD Traffic Unit conducted an accident reconstruction investigation. Hours later, it was back on the scene of another fatal collision on State Highway 46.
Police and fire units called to the intersection of SH 46 South and Alves Lane around 5:50 p.m. Sunday, where Ferguson said a male motorcyclist was mortally injured after he crashed into a small SUV driven by a 57-year-old female from Sinton, Texas.
“The male was wearing a helmet at the time of the collision,” Ferguson said, adding police and fire responders performed life-saving measures and transported him to Resolute Health Hospital, where 21-year-old Gregory Casey of New Braunfels was pronounced dead.
Ferguson said Rust ordered an autopsy and next of kin was notified. He said the SUV driver was uninjured in the crash, which shut down all but one northbound and southbound lane of SH 46 for hours as police investigated.
“Although the investigation into the cause of the accident is ongoing, there is currently no indication that alcohol or speed was a factor in this crash,” Ferguson said.
