Comal County has two new cases of COVID-19 and two new recoveries, health officials announced Wednesday morning.
The new information pushes the county's total confirmed cases to 61, with 11 of those being active.
The newest cases are a New Braunfels resident in their 70s and a resident from the north side of Canyon Lake in their 40s. Both of them are self-isolating in their homes.
The data also pushes recoveries to 44. Six county residents have died as a result of the disease and one remains hospitalized.
As of Wednesday morning, the Comal County Office of Public Health has received reports of 885 tests conducted with 61 positives, 746 negatives and 78 results still pending.
Of the 61 confirmed COVID-19 cases in Comal County, 24 are from New Braunfels or the immediate area, 11 from the Bulverde area, 6 from eastern Comal County, 6 from north of Canyon Lake, 3 from south of Canyon Lake, 3 from Garden Ridge, 3 from the Spring Branch area, 2 from Fair Oaks Ranch, 2 from southwest Comal County, 1 from central Comal County.
Neighboring Guadalupe County has 87 confirmed cases of COVID-19, with 11 of those taking place in the portion of New Braunfels that sits in Guadalupe.
County resources
Information about COVID-19, as well as a list of county office reopenings and numbers to call for testing, is available at www.comalcountytx.com/covid19.
Residents with questions or concerns about the novel coronavirus can call the county’s dedicated COVID-19 hotline, 830-221-1120, between 8 a.m. and 5 p.m. Monday through Friday.
